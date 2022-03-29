Racing Express, Tuesday 29 March 2022: Holland odds-on to win Tiara

phumelela

Rain In Holland has been priced up at 1-3 to win Saturday’s Wilgerbosdrift SA Oaks and capture the final leg of the Wilgerbosdrift Triple Tiara. The Grade 2 race over 2450m will be run on the Turffontein Standside track, along with the Grade 1 World Sports Betting SA Derby over the same distance and the Grade 1 Wilgerbosdrift HF Oppenheimer Horse Chest[1]nut Stakes over 1600m.

Rain In Holland, who is owned by Drakenstein Stud and trained by Sean Tarry, has won both the Grade 2 Gauteng Fillies Guineas and the Grade 1 SA Fillies Classic, and victory on Saturday will see her claim the R1-million bonus that goes with a Triple Tiara victory.

That would see her join a select group of brilliant South African fillies that comprises Igugu (2011), Cherry On the Top (2013), Summer Pudding (2020) and War Of Athena (2021), who are the others to have prevailed in the Tiple Tiara. The only other filly quoted in single figures for the SA Oaks is Perfect Witness at 6-1 and although she was well beaten by Rain In Holland in both the Fillies Guineas and Fillies Classic, she is by Flower Alley and looks sure to benefit from the additional 650m this time.

None of the SA Derby runners is a contender for the WSB Triple Crown but Safe Passage, winner of the Gauteng Guineas and runner-up in the SA Classic, has been chalked up at 15-10 to earn his first Grade 1 victory, while SA Classic winner Red Saxon is at 33-10. One of the other major at[1]tractions on the day will be the appearance of Durban July and Cape Town Met champion Kommetdieding, who has been in Joburg for a few weeks as he prepares for the Horse Chest[1]nut Stakes and the Grade 1 Premier’s Champions Challenge over 2000m at Turffontein on Saturday 30 April.

There will also be a R1-million Carryover Pick 6 at the meeting with the pool likely to reach R5 million. Current betting Wilgerbosdrift SA Oaks 1-3 Rain In Holland 6-1 Perfect Witness 12-1 Clafoutis 16-1 Quiet Rebellion 20-1 and upwards others World Sports Betting SA Der[1]by 15-10 Safe Passage 33-10 Red Saxon 11-2 Aragosta 15-2 Litigation 12-1 Super Excited, Zeus 14-1 Platinum Sky 20-1 and upwards others Wilgerbosdrift HF Oppenheimer Horse Chestnut Stakes 14-10 Kommetdieding 28-10 Al Muthana 12-1 MK’s Pride 14-1 Bingwa, Flying Carpet, Captain Lannister 20-1 and upwards others