Racing Express, Wednesday 30 March 2022: Withdrawal aids Holland

Rain In Holland has always looked hard to oppose in Saturday’s Grade Wilgerbosdrift SA Oaks over 2450m at Turffontein, but her chances were further buoyed by the withdrawal of Perfect Witness at yesterday’s declaration stage.

The fields for the Oaks as well as the Grade 1 World Sports Betting SA Derby over 2450m and the Grade 1 Wilgerbosdrift HF Oppenheimer Horse Chestnut Stakes over 1600m were finalised yesterday and the other surprise was the withdrawal of Safe Passage, winner of the Grade 2 Gauteng Guineas and runner-up in the Grade SA Classic.

Both Safe Passage and Perfect Witness are believed to have had temperatures which was the reason for their withdrawals.

As a result, Rain In Holland, who is owned by Drakenstein Stud and trained by Sean Tarry, is now trading at 1-4 to win the Oaks and in doing so claim the Triple Tiara and the R1-million bonus that goes with it.

Gutsy winner of the SA Classic Red Saxon stood his ground and as a result Joe Soma’s charge is now the 2-1 favourite to with the SA Derby.

The field has been reduced to nine runners but while Safe Passage will not be there, Mike de Kock will still have Aragosta in the field. While he disappointed in the SA Classic, the son of Rafeef is far better than that run and could put his best forward on this occasion.

Kommetdieding will be taking his place in the Horse Chestnut Stakes with Gavin Lerena up while De Kock will have the main challenger in Al Muthana.

There will also be a R1-million Carryover Pick 6 at the meeting with the pool likely to reach R5 million.

Final field for the R1.5-million World Sports Betting SA Derby (Grade 1) over 2450m.

1 – 3 RED SAXON (J A Soma) J Mariba 60.0 – 118

2 – 1 ARAGOSTA (M F De Kock) R Fourie 60.0 – 109

3 – 5 PLATINUM SKY (S G Tarry) S Khumalo 60.0 – 104

4 – 4 ZEUS (F P Habib) K de Melo 60.0 – 99

5 – 9 LITIGATION (S G Tarry) G Lerena 60.0 – 97

6 – 6 TABEBUIA (G H Van Zyl) C Habib 60.0 – 81

7 – 8 LONDON ROADS (P A Peter) W Kennedy 60.0 – 80

8 – 2 WITH PLEASURE (D Sham) R Danielson 60.0 – 79

9 – 7 ABLUEAZURE (P A Peter) M Yeni 60.0 – 77

Same Trainer: (3,5) (7,9)

Final field for the R1-million Wilgerbosdrift HF Oppenheimer Horse Chestnut Stakes (Grade 1) over 1600m.

1 – 4 KOMMETDIEDING (H/M Crawford/Rix) G Lerena 60.0 – 129

2 – 7 AL MUTHANA (M F De Kock) S Khumalo 60.0 – 122

3 – 3 MK’S PRIDE (P A Peter) M Yeni 60.0 – 122