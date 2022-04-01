Racing Express, Friday 1 April 2022: It has to be Holland

phumelela

Rain In Holland has been sensational since fitted with blinkers and it is all systems go for her to become the third successive winner of the Wilgerbosdrift Triple Tiara.

She follows in the footsteps of Summer Pudding in 2020 and War Of Athena last year in that all three trainers have felt their toughest task was to win the Gauteng Fillies Guineas over 1600m as that was seen to be on the sharp side.

Sean Tarry has said the same of the Rain In Holland and believes she has the class, if not the staying power, to claim the R1-million bonus when she runs in tomorrow’s Grade 2 Wilgerbosdrift SA Oaks over 2450m on the Standside track at Turffontein.

For the full version of Friday’s Racing Express, as found in The Citizen, click here.

“I don’t see a big problem with the distance. I’ve had horses that don’t necessarily have to see out the trip, they just have to be better than the horses they are running against,” said Tarry.

In fact, Legal Eagle was a case in point. Tarry ‘s charge won the SA Derby In heavy going but as he got older, turned out to be the country’s best miler and only gained one more win over 2000m, and that was as a four-year-old.

With the carryover Pick 6 pool expected to reach R5 million, Rain in Holland will be a popular banker, and rightfully so. She is rated way ahead of the opposition on ratings, with Clafoutis, who is 6.5kg out on handicap, the next best weighted runner.

Richard Fourie rode Rain In Holland to victory in the first two legs and he is back aboard the daughter of Duke Of Marmalade once again.

The Grade 1 World Sports Betting SA Derby over 2450m is far more open. The withdrawal of Gauteng Guineas winner and SA Classic runner-up Safe Passage has made Red Saxon, who won the Grade 1 SA Classic over 1800m, the best weighted runner and the horse to beat. While his sire, Red Ray, was a sprinter his dam, Radio Sioux, had plenty staying power and had two wins over 2600m and ran third in the Gold Bowl over 3200m at Turffontein.

That will count strongly in his favour and could see trainer Joe Soma and jockey Julius Mariba team up for a second Grade 1 victory.

Tarry saddles two runners in Platinum Sky and Litigation but it is the latter who has really caught the eye in recent runs. This son of Greys Inn is getting stronger with every endeavour and could not have been more impressive when winning the Listed Derby Trial over 2000m by 3.50 length, giving weight all round.

He will have no issue with the distance and also has the services of Gavin Lerena.

There is also a lot of confidence emanating from the Paul Peter yard about the chances of London Roads who is clearly an out-and-out stayer. He has only raced four times and the manner in which he won his last two starts could not have been more impressive.

London Roads is badly out at the weights, but he is improving and could be a lot better than his rating. Warren Kennedy takes the ride.

Aragosta is another who disappointed badly last time but he too had issues during the running of the SA Classic. “He came back with discharge,” explained trainer Mike de Kock and if that does not trouble him this time, he must also come into the reckoning.