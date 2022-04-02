Racing Express, 2 April 2022: Holland stands out in Oaks

Muzi Yeni

We have five feature races at Turffontein on Saturday and the meeting is headlined by the Grade 1 World Sports Betting SA Derby over 2,450m and the Grade1 Wilgerbosdrift HF Oppenheimer Horse Chestnut Stakes over 1,600m.

These two phenomenal races are backed up by the Grade 2 Wilgerbosdrift SA Oaks as well as the Grade 3 Man O’ War Sprint and the Grade 3 Caradoc Gold Cup.

For Saturday’s full edition of Racing Express click here.

Rain In Holland goes for the Wilgerbosdrift Triple Tiara after cruising to victory in the first two legs. We also have the best horse in the country, Kommetdieding, having his first run in the province after completing the Durban July and Cape Town Met double.

To add to the day, we also have a Pick 6 carryover of R1 million with the pool expected to reach R5 million. It’s a meeting filled with quality and we will do our best to guide you in the right direction.

I have seven rides and some of them could be competitive, although it’s going to be tough to have a winner.

Last week wasn’t bad for me and I had a couple of winners in KwaZulu-Natal but I’m trying to get a lot more on the board. Our best bet last week won in the form of Karangetang and we were unlucky with the value bet running second but hopefully we can make up for that.

Race 1 is a Maiden Plate for fillies and mares over 1,400m and I ride consistent maiden Arizona Lady who now drops in trip after been slightly disappointing in her last two starts. This isn’t the strongest field so I’m hoping we can run into the money. I think my stable companion, Mayenne, sets the standard and it looks as if she’ll enjoy the step-up in trip, which could make her the filly we have to beat.

Shikoku ran a cracker on debut for trainer Roy Magner and is the main danger. Two-year-old National Star has to be respected now she is going over further while High Flyby is another to consider.

Race 2 is a Maiden Plate over 1,400m and this is wide open, but I like the look of Vengeance Forever after a fair debut run for Sean Tarry. He will enjoy the step-up in trip and a tongue tie has been added which could make all the difference.

Forward Spell is the main danger after a good last run while Free Wylie must be respected as well. These three horses should get you through your bets but add anything else you might fancy.

Race 3 is a MR 104 Handicap over 1,600m and I ride Fight Song who is drawn really well and has a handy weight which gives him a definite chance. His last run was decent and I’m sure he will prefer the bend this time so he must be included in all bets. I think Irish Tractor is the horse to beat after a good last win.

On that performance he will love1,600m and could easily back it up. Willow Express is dropping in class and could be the main danger so must be included. I believe these three horses will get you through your bets.

Race 4 is a Pinnacle Stakes over 1,000m and I ride Godswood who has run two very decent races in his last two starts. But this is a major step-up in class, and he will have to improve to feature. Grade 1 winner Bohica has to be respected as the horse to beat especially if he is close to peak fitness.

Winter Stories ran with a lot of credit in a feature race last time and is a danger, while True To Life is the best weighted horse and rates a massive danger.

Race 5 is the Grade 3 WSB Man O’ War Sprint and I think Mufasa is the horse to beat off a very handy weight. He has some good form to his name and should strip a fitter horse. Remember When is the main danger if she repeats her penultimate run while Cleaver Greene and Master Archie are others to respect and include.

Race 6 is the Grade 1 Wilgerbosdrift HF Oppenheimer Horse Chestnut Stakes over 1,600m and I ride MK’s Pride who is a very good horse and has a good draw. I am hoping for a place but it will be very hard to beat Kommetdieding at the weights. He has proven he is currently the best horse in the country and hats off to the entire team for bringing him to Joburg for the season.

The word’s out that he has had sufficient work for the race and if close to peak fitness, he will be a very tough horse to beat. Al Muthana won a superb race last time but this is another major step-up in class so further improvement will be needed if he is to win.

Captain Lannister and Pyromaniac are the three-year-olds in the race and both could run into the placings.

Race 7 is the Grade 2 Wilgerbosdrift SA Oaks over 2,450m and I ride Light Of The Moon who won a lovely race last time in the Listed Oaks Trial. We are hoping for a place because it looks very difficult to oppose my best bet on the card, Rain In Holland. She has won both legs of the Triple Tiara in superb fashion and is clearly a cut above the rest.

The distance shouldn’t pose any problems, in fact, it should suit her even better and she is a banker in all bets.

Race 8 is the Grade 1 World Sports Betting SA Derby and I ride Ablueazure who jumps up to Grade 1 company for the first time. On form he will have to improve drastically to feature but he might enjoy the step up in trip and run into the money.

Red Saxon is my strong first selection and he looks to be a very high-class horse. Trainer Joe Soma finds these quality horses year-in and year-out and when he does get them, there are very few trainers who can get the best out of them like he does.

Julius Mariba is riding with all the confidence in the world and that is another positive for Red Saxon. He won an outstanding race in the Grade 1 SA Classic and the closest horse to him on that run is Aragosta and he is still 4.50 lengths behind. It makes Aragosta the main danger but it’s hard to see him making up that amount of ground in just under a month.

Race 9 is the Grade 3 WSB Caradoc Gold Cup over 2,850m and I really like the look of Nebraas. He was the outstanding stayer last year and now goes over that sort of distance again. He is my value bet on the card and sets the standard.

Stable companion Black Thorn is the main danger after a good last run and his light weight. African Adventure is a horse to be included into wider bets going over the trip again. Green Haze is consistent and must be respected. These four horses should get you through all your bets.

Race 10 is a MR 86 Handicap over 1,600m and I ride Bey Suyay who has a definite place chance. He will enjoy going around the bend again and races off a good draw. Admiral Dooley won a good race last time and is my first selection.

Invincible Warrior won a good race last time and back in a handicap should be right there again. KZN raider Fateful Day looks well above average and must be respected.

BEST BET

Race 7 No 1 Rain In Holland

VALUE BET

Race 9 No 3 Nebraas

PICK 6

R320

Leg 1: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10

Leg 2: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8

Leg 3: 1

Leg 4: 1

Leg 5: 1

Leg 6: 1, 3, 4, 6