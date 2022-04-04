Racing Express, 4 April 2022: Mission accomplished!

phumelela

Rain In Holland won the Grade 2 Wilgerbosdrift SA Oaks at Turffontein on Saturday and in doing so became the fifth Triple Tiara champion.

The Sean Tarry-trained filly was pushed all the way to the line by Light Of The Moon but in the end class prevailed, as did Rain In Holland, ridden once again by Richard Fourie.

Going off at 9-20, the daughter of Duke Of Marmalade won by 0.75 lengths with Light Of The Moon (25-1) 6.50-lengths clear of third-placed Evening Primrose (33-1).

“I’m just relieved that it’s gone well and that she’s in the No 1 box,” said Tarry.

“We have to see where we go from here, but I would guess that we would have a serious look at the Woolavington. Maybe one or two others as well.

“For now, let’s just enjoy the moment.”

Fourie added it is always a pleasure for him to come up to Joburg and ride these Classic horses. “I got nice cover which I said for me was always first prize, because I would rather have her follow something than see daylight for the full trip.

“When we came into the straight the tempo was nice and I made an early move with momentum. She didn’t hit a flat spot as she did with the mile and the 1800m.

“Then she changed legs and the rest is history.”

Fourie claimed a quick feature double when he rode Aragosta to victory in the Grade 1 World Sports Betting SA Derby over 2450m for trainer Mike de Kock.

Everything went wrong for Aragosta in the Grade 1 SA Classic over 1800m and the day after he had a skin issue and to quote De Kock, “had snot pouring out of his nose”.

But De Kock had always said the Derby was his race and Aragosta (4-1) proved him right, winning a tight duel with Zeus (11-2) by 0.50 length with another 5.50 lengths back to third-placed London Roads

“A different horse than I am used to, he’s normally quite lethargic in the races, today he was cherry on top,” said Fourie. “He was just beautiful climbing up the hill, he was always on the bit and I could always make a race of it.

“At one stage, Keagan (De Melo on Zeus) came past me sitting still and I thought ‘I think I’ve left it too long’ but I just had a horse who always gives a second breath through the 300m, so it was a fantastic win.”

One of the attractions of the day was the first appearance of Durban July and Cape Met champion Kommetdieding on the Highveld. He ran in the Grade 1 Wilgerbosdrift HF Oppenheimer Horse Chestnut Stakes over 1600m but could only manage third place behind MK’s Pride and Puerto Manzo. Going off at 7-10, the son of Elusive Fort was near the rear of the field and while he ran on to a point, he was still three lengths adrift of the winner at the post.

Nevertheless, trainer Michelle Rix was satisfied with the performance and expects him to be at his peak for the Grade 1 Premier’s Champions Challenge over 2000m at Turffontein on Saturday 30 April.

MK’s Pride went off at 25-2 and under a great ride from Muzi Yeni held off the attention of Puerto Manzano (40-1) by 0.75 lengths.

“We’ve been working him from the 2000m to get him used to the distance,” said trainer Paul Peter. “I am so happy we won this race. Now he can go to stud a Grade 1 champion. He really deserves it.”

The runner-up ran an amazing race, losing many lengths at the start but still running on well in the straight.