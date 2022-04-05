Racing Express, 5 April 2022: Expect a Humdinger at Vaal

phumelela

Although she is up slightly in class Humdinger must be a massive runner, and if she rises to the occasion could prove hard to beat in Race 7, a MR 94 Handicap for fillies and mares over 1600m on the Vaal Classic track.

She has only had two runs since joining Mike de Kock’s Highveld yard and has finished a close-up second on both occasions. The only reason the daughter of What A Winter lost her last race is because he had a vile draw over 1450m on the Inside track at Turffontein and had to come from almost last.

She literally motored home in the closing stages but the line just came too soon.

For Tuesday’s full edition of Racing Express click here.

This time she has landed No 5 draw and will have JP van der Merwe in the irons.

Elusive Current has had two wins over 1400m and 1500m and although having placed in both her starts over 1600m she has yet to win over the distance.

However, the Paul Peter stable is in form, and she has log-leading jockey Warren Kennedy in the irons.

It will be interesting to see how a drop in distance works for Un Deux Trois. This Ashley Fortune-trained filly has been competing over distances from 2000m to 2400m.

It seems quite a strange move, especially as she has been running regularly over the past few weeks and is not looking for a warm-up race. However, if one looks at her past form, this daughter of Coup De Grace has some decent efforts over this trip, with a record of a win and five places from eight runs.

This is a jump in class for her but she comes in with a handy weight of 55kg and a decent No 4 draw so she could prove quite competitive.

This is an open event and there are a number of runners with chances. Sean Tarry sends out Magical Flight who will be having her third run back after a short break. She was unplaced in her two starts since returning but finished close-up in both races.

Eternal Life has also been racing over slightly further but she does look quite versatile. She has won over 1600m, 1800m and 2000m so the drop in trip is unlikely to be a problem for her.

She was terribly disappointing last time out in the Listed Oaks Trial over 2000m at Turffontein but there had been quite a bit of rain and the soft track was probably against her, so that race is best ignored. This time she will have the services of Muzi Yeni.

Then there is “old lady” of the race, eight-year-old Rouge Allure, who still loves her racing and remains competitive, while talented Pink Tourmaline will be making her Highveld debut for the Brett Crawford yard but could be in need of a run.