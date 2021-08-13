Thami Kwazi

Bodycon dresses suit every body type and actress Buhle Samuels shows how you can make the most of the dress.

The 31-year-old former Muvhango star, who played the racy Matshidiso, is also the face of lingerie line Bras N Things.

She added new zing to the little black dress by wearing a little blue bodycon dress from teestylish_sa Instagram, which may make you reconsider the colour of your dress next time you want to make a statement.

She paired it with nude heels and the current trend of mini or tiny bags that has been seen on international red carpets and fashion weeks.

The outfit is accessorised with small earrings and that lady-like touch of short white nails.

Buhle styles her hair with neatly trimmed bangs that add to the elegance of the overall look.

Get the look

A bodycon dress is the ultimate shapewear dress as it accentuates the curves while shaping the body and hodling everything in.

Additionally, it was popularised by Kim Kardashian circa 2016, seen weekly on the now-defunct reality TV show from the E! Entertainment channel Keeping up with the Kardashians.

It can be worn alone or with a cover-up of a blazer coat or shawl.

Bodycons come in different lengths and if you, like Buhle, have a natural hourglass shape, it will be perfect to show off your figure.

The figure-hugging garments are accommodating to every body size and type.

Fashion Tip

To get the classic look, only wear a bodycon that is plain with no patterns or design.

A pair of gold or metallic six-inch heels will accentuate the height of the legs and elongate the body to give you a sleek silhouette.

With the number of hair extensions available, you can wear a wig or get sew-in wefts to achieve the hairstyle.

Singer Keri Hillson loves wearing soft bangs, so if you don’t want to try the longer length, copy her style and keep it at bob length.