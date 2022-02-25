Sponsored

We at The Boucher Legacy have partnered with the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands Midlands Platform Art Gallery and the Farside Farm in a bold fund raising initiative.

The inaugural Art for Conservation Online Auction will be staged from The Gallery on the Farside Farm at 1pm on Friday 11th March 2022. This global event will feature select artworks from the KZN Midlands’ leading professional and emergent artists.

To view the catalogue of artworks and be a part of this extraordinary event download the Meerkat Online Auctions app from Google Play the App Store or and follow the prompts.

Online bidding will take place 48 hours before the event. Bidders will gain an intimate knowledge of the artists and the driving philosophies behind their art and conservation.

Any help makes a vast difference. You can participate through bidding and or promoting the event to individuals and organisations you know, and who will understand the value of protecting our threatened species.

You can book limited seats or tables at the auction lunch @ R1 000 per person – Menu designed by Alex Poltera of Garlington’s Bistro. Wine by Painted Wolf Wines. Black Rhino Gin by Cape Town Gin.

Book at quicket.co.za.

If you would like to become involved or contribute in any other way to The Boucher Legacy, contact Alistair Hewitt on +27 82 924 2185 or email allyhewitt6@gmail.com

For more info: www.boucherlegacy.co.za | www.meerkatonline.co.za

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1006313863631857

Website URL: https://boucherlegacy.co.za/auction/