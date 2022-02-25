Bob Martin – Helping dogs and cats live longer since 1892

Sponsored

Where it all started

The wellbeing of dogs and cats has always been at the heart of Bob Martin, with its creation being born out of animal lover, vet and dog dad, Bob Martin’s, concern for the health and welfare of family pets.

Bob Martin was created in Southport, a town on the North West coast of the United Kingdom. The founder, Robert Martin was a vet by profession and in the late 19th century he noticed that many dogs were lacking in health and vitality. This was mainly due to the role dogs had amongst society at that time. Dogs were fed food scraps from the table, leftovers, and as such vital vitamins and minerals were not being absorbed. As a result dogs were not living long and healthy lives and were not really raised to be a part of the family, with most being kept outside and as a means of security. Dog owners were not sure how to solve the problem as they wanted the best for their pets, and Robert ‘Bob’ Martin went to task to provide a simple solution to solve the problem.

As a result, Robert Martin created a vitamin and mineral powder that he prescribed to owners to give their pets as a supplement to their diet. What started as a small business operating out of a greenhouse in 1892, creating the conditioning powder for dogs, quickly grew into the creation of a new market sector – pet healthcare.

From the Conditioning Powder through World War II and becoming a household name

Conditioning powders was the mainstay of the business for many years and it wasn’t until the outbreak of the 2nd World War, that a shift began. The Bob Martin factory in Southport was recommissioned for a time to provide vital supplements for the soldiers. In many ways what came next was the flourishing nature of a family business.

Southport had a an illustrious Victorian Era when it became a seaside resort for the multiplying working and middle classes in the early to mid-20th century. However post-war, there was a lack of employment and the town needed to reinvent itself. Due to the burgeoning success of the Bob Martin business, the son of founder, Robert Martin, also named Robert, built a new purpose-built factory and started to employ many local people. Many of those people worked for the business for many decades, and it was known as being a great environment to work in. Robert Martin (the second/ junior) was a great salesman and marketeer – he loved to create advertisements, generate PR and loved to travel. He began the process of making the business a household name. What followed was the mass production of the conditioning powder and tablets, as well as various other key wellness products for pets, as well as the cementing of a broader family business. It was probably this moment that ensured the business had scale in which it could survive, grow and prosper not only at home but abroad and building the foundations to ensure its longevity.

Finding paws in South Africa

At the young age of 25, Bob Martin had the foresight to create pet care products to supplement domestic animals’ diets, and the industry took off from there. With Bob Martin products educating animal lovers on their pets’ health and wellness, the demand for pet care products grew. South Africa became the business’ next port of call after production was in full-swing in UK. Robert Martin Junior loved to travel and connected very deeply with the South African nation and found, crucially, a country that loved their pets and animals and had loads of them! This fostered a long standing partnership with the pets of South Africa and it has developed over the last 60 years.

Continuing this partnership and relationship with animal lovers and pet owners in South Africa is vitally important to Bob Martin. A key ambition of the family business is to help all pets in South Africa, and not just those who are owned by the most privileged. That was always the responsibility that the Bob Martin children were taught – that first and foremost, this is a family business that must enrich pet owners and their family’s lives, and not just a vehicle for profit.

“You have to connect deeply with the essential need to protect and look after our beloved pet friends and it must be available to all pet owners not just the few. They are a part of the family, and they deserve the best” says Simon Matin (great, great grandchild of Robert Martin)

Bob Martin soon became the leader in the pet healthcare market in South Africa and by working with pet experts and experienced vets, the company makes great pet products and invaluable pet care advice available to everyone, everywhere, whenever they need it.

A new product to satisfy your pets’ tastebuds and keep them healthy

A natural step for the brand was to start developing pet food and other grooming and healthcare products. So as we enter into a new year, Bob Martin’s 130th year in business, they’ve added a new and improved dry dog food range. Dog moms and dads, the new range will have tails wagging, and we think you’ll love the new look just as much as your dogs love the taste. Bob Martin dry dog food is tasty and packed with Bob Martin conditioning tablets giving your dog all his nutritional needs in one.

A bright Bob Martin future

“The brand has grown from a vitamin supplement brand to the leading pet care, dog food, and treats supplier in South Africa. We are looking forward to the future ahead and to helping pets live longer for the longest time” says Brendan Hayes, Bob Martin CEO.

130 years on, the merits and hard work of the great grandfather of the Bob Martin family (and business), still play a part in reshaping animal relationships with their human owners. Creating products that are available to all and to play a part in developing long and healthy lives for pets from all walks of life, is at the heart of what we do.

“Over the last year our great grandfather would be unbelievably proud of the company’s achievements and the direction we are going in 130 years after he started it” concludes Martin.