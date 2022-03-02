Sponsored

When it’s that time of the year, families and friends pack up to go on long-awaited vacations. With all the hustle and bustle of planning, packing, and plotting, one can be forgiven when forgetting to pack your prescription glasses or contact lenses! Thankfully, we have put together a few ways to look after your eyes while on vacation.

If you’re driving to your holiday destination, be sure to check your eye health before getting on the road and book your eye tests well in advance.

Without further ado, grab a pen and notepad and jot down these tips on how to look after your eyes while enjoying your holiday, along with a written and digital reminder to pack all essential eyewear.

How to look after your eyes while on vacation

Take your eyeglasses or contact lens prescription with you in case you lose or break your eyewear while on vacation. Having your prescription ready puts you one step ahead and free to enjoy your holiday.

Be sure to have a spare pair of eyeglasses or contact lenses with you if you do not have your prescription handy.

Stay well-hydrated while on holiday to avoid eye irritation, light sensitivity, itchiness, and blurred vision.

Chat to your optometrist about using contact lenses with UV protection for added eye protection while on vacation.

Encourage the whole family to pack sunglasses that have 100% UV and UVB protection.

Because our eyes are one of the most sensitive and crucial organs in our bodies, it is vital to take good care of them every day by following a healthy diet. Other ways of looking after your eyes include but are not limited to:

Scheduling regular eye health check-ups.

Breaking harmful habits, such as smoking, to improve vision.

By following these simple steps on how to look after your eyes while on vacation, you will not only enjoy your holiday but have the peace of mind that you are doing so responsibly. Until next time, all eyes are on you, so do your best to protect and look after them!