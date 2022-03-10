Coffee makes you healthier – Experts

Faizel Patel

What is the first thing you do after waking up in the morning?

For many people it’s getting the kettle on boil and having that proverbial first cup of coffee and maybe another cup thereafter and many more cups later in the day.

For many South Africans, coffee is the immune booster, the start to a great day and there is nothing like a coffee break when you have so much on your plate.

So, are you feeling guilty about that second cup of coffee?

Well Don’t.

Studies have shown that indulging in your coffee craving can be good for your health when done in moderation.

Thokozane Radebe, brand manager for Douwe Egberts said now there is no reason for you to say no to that second, or even third cup of coffee.

“Own your coffee craving by knowing you are doing something good for your body.”

Nutrition experts from John Hopkins University School of Medicine acknowledge that coffee contains antioxidants and other active substances that may reduce internal inflammation and protect against certain diseases.

Fran Hu, a representative of the Nutrition Department at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health noted that two to five cups of coffee a day can be linked to a lower likelihood of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, liver and endometrial cancers, Parkinson’s disease and depression.

According to the experts, some of the health benefits associated with drinking coffee include:

The caffeine in coffee is known to fight fatigue, increase energy levels, and even boost your mood. Caffeine increases dopamine which regulates energy.

Women who drink coffee are more likely to live longer with studies showing that they are less prone to some of the leading causes of death in women such as coronary heart disease, stroke, diabetes and kidney disease.

According to research, coffee can alter fat storage and support gut health, both of which can contribute to weight management.

A study published in the Journal of Conservative Dentistry found that black coffee can help prevent tooth decay. It’s the additives to the coffee such as milk and sugar that can cause dental issues.

Researchers in Norway found that drinking coffee regularly (and moderately) can reduce your risk of chronic headaches. The study found that participants who drank 241 to 400 milligrams of caffeine had fewer headaches than those who drank less coffee.

Radebe said enjoying a cup of coffee is the morning ‘ritual’ for many who can’t start the day without it.

“Various studies have shown that when indulging in your favourite coffee blend, you are doing your health some good. So, go on and take another sip.”

As with everything in life, when coffee is enjoyed in moderation the benefits outweigh the negatives.

