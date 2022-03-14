SuperMash is now a footwear brand

Brian Sokutu

Africa’s first black child superhero Prince Mashawana – better known as SuperMash – has taken the kiddies’ sneaker brand by storm, with a footwear named after him.

Set to be a sneaker of the decade in the children range, Bathu x SuperMash has recently been released in the market by South African footwear giant Bathu, at the company’s warehouse in Centurion.

Showcased in colorful green, blue, light blue, yellow and red colorway design for males, there is also something in store for female superheroes – feminine yellow, purple, pink, light pink, green and black.

Brand founder Theo Baloyi, said of the new collection: “We have always been in the kiddies’ market, but we have always wanted to create something exciting for the little ones.

“Starting this journey with such an incredible kid like SuperMash, is really exciting. The shoe has an incredible story behind it.”

SuperMash, showing off his new sneakers. Picture: Supplied.

Said SuperMash: “You can be your own hero.

“Just wear your Bathu x SuperMash sneaker and you can change the world.”

Besides being the continent’s first black child superhero, SuperMash last year became the youngest in the world to ever do a TEDx Talk.

The internationally-popular programme TEDx, offering livestreaming of talks, is known for featuring high-profile thinkers.

These have included doers and idea generators – among them Elon Musk, Bill Clinton, Jane Goodall, Pope Francis and Jeff Bizos.

Conceived by Richard Saul Wurman, TED Conferences LLC, is an American media organisation that has over years posted talks online for free distribution under the slogan “ideas worth spreading”.

SuperMash has also become popular for fighting all challenges that young children around the world face – bullying, domestic violence, physical and substance abuse.

SuperMash and Bathu have made the special shoes available to be purchased by all the children around the world – to wear, so that they can also become superheroes.

He has also published his much-awaited book – Diary of a Superhero: Kid CEO Programme – the first in the series of books to be released over the next few years.

Kid CEOs are super children who believe in their ideas and follow their dreams – starting a business to make a positive difference in the world.

According to SuperMash, the purpose of the book is to encourage kids and teenagers to start their first businesses, while still at school.

The sneakers are available on the Bathu website and will be rolled out into all the stores over the next few weeks, with SuperMash going on a roadshow at various Bathu stores around the country.

Within the next 15 years, Baloyi plans marketing Bathu x SuperMash as the best sneaker brand in Africa.

