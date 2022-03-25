Bulldog Gin celebrates South African creative’s inauguration to a global platform

Sponsored

BULLDOG Gin partnered with local fashion designer Wanda Lephoto, encouraging his endeavours as an international trailblazer in the fashion and creative space.

Wanda Lephoto showcased his latest collection in Italy at Milan Fashion Week, which is held semi-annually.

The partnership is a continuation of the relationship established in 2021 when BULLDOG Gin launched ‘Begin Bold’, a storytelling series, which features Lephoto’s creative journey.

The campaign showcased the impactful and daring beginnings of Lephoto and other talents.

They all embraced the opportunity to express themselves in a way that is true to their authentic self.

Debuting his Fall/Winter ’22 collection (titled GAZE) on Monday 28 February, in the picturesque halls of Salone degli Affreschi of the Società Umanitaria, Italy.

The showcase was followed by a cocktail party hosted by BULLDOG Gin for the guests and reporters in attendance.

From the execution of the runway show through to manufacturing the collection and sponsorship of the trip to Milan, BULLDOG aided Lephoto in every aspect of the project resulting in a magnificent show.

In the Begin Bold campaign each protagonist shares their experiences of following their inner drive to break away from the routines they were in and begin a new and passionate venture that would go on to define them into a new dawn.

In his film, Lephoto talks about how he started thrifting and selling used outfits to people starting their first jobs.

This is when he discovered his interest in fashion design and styling.

He comments on his beginnings, explaining: “You just have to start, regardless of where it takes you. Not everything happened as I had dreamed, but it started to shape itself and I started to create my visual identity.”

Lephoto’s particular approach has now become well-known in the fashion space, propelling him to a global platform as a key player.

“This means the world to me. I think it’s amazing that I was able to do my first international fashion week at the height of world fashion, in Italy, where craftsmanship and quality are appreciated.

“So, to be able to come here and do a runway show that was received, in the way it was received, shows that in my steps of beginning bold I made the right choice; I made the right call; I did the right thing by following my dreams, following my passion, following my gut and following my truth and purpose into achieving what I think I just achieved.”

Khanya Mashalaba, marketing manager at Campari Group South Africa, says about the partnership: “We are so proud to have supported Wanda on this journey and we commend him for the astounding achievement.

“He truly embodies all that it means to begin bold, and we believe he is an inspiring role model for local creators and those who are pushing the boundaries with their craft. We’re excited for what’s to come for him and look forward to working with him on more collaborative projects in the future.”

In the upcoming weeks, Lephoto will be releasing a Milan tour t-shirt in collaboration with BULLDOG Gin.

“Just to put that out into the world that Lephoto as a brand is stepping into an international space, pursuing this as best as we can – pursuing it with love, pursuing it with purpose, pursuing it with truth, and also pursuing it in a way that provides people with some sort of healing for their dreams,” he says.

Lephoto and BULLDOG Gin also plan to host an exhibition and fashion installation to celebrate the new collection, present Lephoto’s Milan Fashion Week experience and showcase his journey as a designer.

When asked about what’s next for Lephoto, he says: “I’m excited to give back, to teach in my way. I’ve learned so much on this trip and I continue to learn. I continue to have fashion designers that inspire me, that also teach me. So, I’m grateful.”