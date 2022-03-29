Daily hack: How to save money at the petrol pumps

Citizen Reporter

South African motorists are already struggling to keep their petrol tanks full after the country saw a steep increase in petrol and diesel in March due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the world’s third-largest oil producer.

Petrol soared to well over R21/litre in March, and according to personal finance website JustMoney.co.za this figure could reach nearly R24/litre by April.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy is expected to announce the increase for April next week.

If you’re already struggling to keep up with the rising cost of fuelling your car, these tips can help you use petrol more efficiently and save some money in the process.

Tips to save money on petrol:

Fuel-efficient driving

Work from home, and when you drive, choose non-peak times if possible. Use a navigation system to choose a direct route to your destination.

Remove weighty items from the boot or back seat, as well as roof racks when not in use, as vehicle aerodynamics play an important part in fuel efficiency.

Pace yourself in traffic

Accelerating from a stop uses more energy than when your vehicle is in motion. Stick to the speed limit and drive smoothly, avoiding sudden braking and erratic acceleration. You’ll use less fuel and be safer on the road.

Don’t use the aircon

Air conditioner compressors use engine power and increase fuel usage, especially at low speeds. Select economy mode and keep windows closed, or use a fan only.

Don’t over-rev your gears

Excessive revving at idle is unnecessary, as modern fuel injection systems make provision for cold starts. While driving, do not over-rev the gears. Shifting at the correct RPM is arguably the most effective way of reducing your fuel consumption.

Join a cash back or rewards programme

Many banks and retailers have teamed up with fuel providers to reward customers with points or cash back. This could make your purchases of fuel and groceries more cash-efficient.

Car care

Service your car regularly, use the appropriate engine oil, and check that the wheel alignment is within manufacturer specifications. Properly balanced, high-quality tyres will not only last longer and give you a smoother ride, but tyres with correct tyre pressure can drastically improve fuel efficiency. Checking tyre pressures weekly is a simple action, but can significantly improve your fuel spend.

Compiled by Xanet Scheepers

