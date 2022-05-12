Preparing your home for the winter months

Sponsored

Winter seems to be sneaking up on us rather quickly this year.

The change from the warm summer weather to the cool air, colourful autumn leaves and longer nights is upon us.

Preparing for the winter months is about making sure that you and your family stay warm, but it also includes ensuring your house is in good condition to withstand the effects that the colder weather brings.

It is also important that we consider alternative and innovative ways to keep our homes warm this winter, given the environmental changes, load shedding and the rising price of fuel and electricity.

Tips to keep your house in good condition:

Clean your gutters

As the seasons change and the autumn leaves fall, it’s a good idea to check your gutters for debris. Try and remove as much as you can with your hands, and then use a garden hose to spray away any remaining dust and dirt. This will prevent the gutters from being clogged which in turn causes damp, mould and potential damage.

Check the roof and ceilings

As we say goodbye to the summer rain, it is now the right time to check your roof for any damage and fix the leaks. This will ensure that the main structure of the house stays in good condition and prevents water damage and rot. This will save you a lot of money in the long run and make sure that your house can withstand the next summer rains.

Check the windows and doors

Have you ever felt that breeze while sitting indoors with all the windows closed? A small crack in the window or gap in the seal can bring in an uncomfortable breeze making difficult to keep the home warm. Seal off windows and block the gaps in the door frames.

Clean the fire-place

Nothing beats snuggling up by the fireplace on a cold winter’s night. Before starting up your fire, clean out the ashtray, check that nothing is obstructing the chimney and remove any flammable items around the fireplace.

Smart ways to save energy and keep warm:

Geyser blanket

This is a great way of saving energy and keeping the water warmer for longer. A geyser blanket insulates the geyser and retains the heat using less electricity to heat up the geyser.

Gas heaters and stoves

Gas is an easily accessible source and effective use of energy that can be used to heat up a room or warm up food. It is important that cylinders are properly closed after use and kept out of a child’s reach.

Winter sheets, furniture and accessories

You can bring in some style and warmth into your home by using some winter home décor. Investing in quality winter sheets, cozy throws and adding some rugs will also bring in extra warmth into your home.

Alternative energy sources

With the increased chance and occurrence of loadshedding, you don’t want to be left in the cold and dark. Exploring alternative energy sources such as a generator, solar panels, an inverter or UPS will help you keep your home lit and warm.

Ensure that you and your family are comprehensively covered with Discovery Insure’s building and household contents insurance.

Discovery Insure’s building insurance includes:

No excess for theft- and weather-related events (on the Classic and Purple Plans)

Cover for accidental damage to the building structure, as well as fixed glass, mirrors, or sanitary ware

Emergency security or alternative accommodation

Emergency plumbing, electrical and locksmith services

Cover for accidental loss or damage to swimming pool filters, boreholes, or other water pumps

Household contents cover includes:

No excess for theft (due to forced entry to your property) or weather-related events (on the Classic and Purple Plans)

Power surge protection with the option to purchase more comprehensive cover

Emergency security

Emergency plumbing, electrical and locksmith services

The Online Vault to store important documents, such as proof of ownership or valuation certificates

Learn more about Discovery Insure’s comprehensive home insurance cover, as well as find additional details for add-on benefits to tailor your plan even further here.