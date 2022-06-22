“Vitality took a weight off my mind (and body)” – Sister Basha

Sponsored

Poor lifestyle habits, a nasty accident, and becoming aware of her increasing weight fuelled Basha Swaratlhe Tlhapane’s anger and constant frustration.

Adding to that, she was told that her obesity was significantly reducing her chances of falling pregnant or carrying another baby to term.

Today Basha, an award-winning nursing sister and pastor from Table View, is 55 kg lighter, runs the occasional half-marathon and has a varied daily exercise routine – all encouraged by belonging to Team Vitality.

After being diagnosed with endometriosis (a disease where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside of the uterus, causing pain and infertility), she successfully underwent surgery in 2000, and was told she was more likely to succeed in falling pregnant again if she lost weight. But in 2011, Basha suffered a debilitating back injury when a car reversed into her while she was shopping.

“It was a mess. I was a second-year nursing student at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology – I couldn’t stand, walk or study for an entire year. My back still bothers me sometimes, though I’ve overcome the infirmity,” she says.

Accident immobility added to her woes

Due to her accident-induced immobility, Basha’s weight crept up from 105 kg to 142 kg over three years, and she was facing a host of serious weight-related medical challenges. When she was out and about, she started noticing sideways glances, which constantly reminded her of her obesity.

“They even teased my children at school because of my size,” she recalls painfully.

“At a size 48, you have all the excuses in the book, such as telling myself that it’s okay, that my mum was like this. When I was a junior nurse, I could hardly finish a 12-hour shift. I was in constant pain. Later, I couldn’t walk on a beach or play with my two boys in the park without being out of breath. Not only was I limiting myself, but my family couldn’t enjoy their lives. It’s not just an issue of losing weight and has nothing to do with numbers on a scale!”

Her advice to anyone in a similar situation is to be honest with themselves.

“If you recognise and acknowledge the truth, half the battle is won. Every decision you take, whether it’s about sleeping, resting, eating or exercising is about taking care of yourself,” she says.

The journey to Vitality

Basha started exercising by walking short distances. She improved the pace and eventually started running – doing parkrun events, short races, and various 10 km races. With her Vitality membership benefits, she gets rewarded weekly for her physical activity. She uses these weekly rewards for coffee and healthy morning breakfasts from Kauai or Vida e Caffe.

She “loves her discounted movie tickets at Ster Kinekor”, as well as getting discounts at Pick n Pay for buying healthy items, getting a discount on her Virgin Active membership, and getting flight discounts, plus discounted car hire and accommodation.

“Each year, I do my free medical assessments, earning more points and giving me peace of mind,” she adds.

She’s also won eight awards for community-building initiatives launched from her long-standing nursing clinic, and assists as a theatre nurse for pro-bono surgeries for special needs children from disadvantaged communities.

Well done, Basha, for turning your life around and helping others too! #LiveLifeWithVitality

Click here to learn more about Team Vitality.