Following in Madiba’s footsteps – join the Mandela Day Houghton Run

The inaugural Mandela Day Houghton Run will take place in Johannesburg on Sunday, 17 July 2022

Discovery Vitality members will earn 300 Vitality points for participating

Entries for the 8-km race cost R200

The 8-km race will start at 08:00 from the Old Edwardians Club in Houghton with teams from Virgin Active gyms offering warm-up sessions to get runners ready before the race.

The race route will incorporate iconic sites such as Mandela’s 12th Street home, the Sanctuary Mandela boutique hotel on 13th Street and the Nelson Mandela Foundation on Central Street, Houghton.

A treat for participants will be a performance by multi-award winning Ladysmith Black Mambazo, who will celebrate the icon with whom they shared many memorable moments.

Dr Mosima Mabunda – Head of Vitality Wellness

Dr Mosima Mabunda, Discovery Vitality’s Head of Wellness, says: “This is a sentimental race for all of us as South Africans but also an opportunity for families to take steps towards living healthy and active lifestyles.”

Mabunda says: “Discovery’s core purpose is to make people healthier, enhance and protect their lives. Vitality – the world’s largest behaviour change platform –applies the science of health behaviour change to get its members to move more. Events such as the Mandela Day Houghton Run align with our core purpose.”

Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang adds: “Through this race, we want to see young and old coming to run the streets where the former icon used to walk. Many people were often surprised to find him walking the streets, with his bodyguards in tow.”

Mabunda adds: “It is a really special opportunity to participate in a race knowing that Madiba loved to jog on these very streets. In this spirit, we want to encourage more people of all ages to do the same. We know that incentives drive behaviour change; therefore, we are awarding 300 points to Vitality members who participate in the race. Also, engaging in physical activity reduces the risk of developing lifestyle diseases such as high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. Exercise also reduces stress and gives us more energy. So, let’s do it for Madiba, our good health and for Vitality members to also maximise rewards.”

Tickets for the Mandela Houghton Run are available at ticketpro for a donation of R200. The race’s proceeds will go towards the work of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

Furthermore, Discovery Vitality members can also donate their Discovery Miles to the Nelson Mandela Foundation using the MoveToGive campaign that will also run on Mandela Day. The campaign will support the Foundation’s efforts of promoting sustainable food production in under-served communities in South Africa.

Entries are limited and close on Sunday morning. Visit the ticketpro website to enter.

Visit discovery.co.za for more information about Vitality.