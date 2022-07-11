Citizen Reporter

Many people have drawn their inspiration for home décor from certain home renovation shows, Instagram, Pinterest and home renovation magazines.

Most popular home décor trends are followed all over the world, with places like New York, London, Paris and Stockholm, leading the pack.

Experts at Liberty investigated most searched for home décor styles.

These are the most popular home decor styles around the world

London decor

The searches show that Londoners most searched home décor style was modern with 21% of total clicks, followed by Scandinavia at 17%.

Paris decor

Parisians mostly researched for their own cultural décor, Parisian searches came at 27% of the total. The study findings found Parisian was the most searched décor inspiration every month.

New York and Los Angeles

In the Big Apple, the farmhouse style came out at the top at 28% followed by Boho at 17%. There were similar findings in Los Angeles, which lived up to its Boho theme, with 22% of total searches and farmhouse style also at 22%.

Sydney

In Sydney, Australia, modern and boho ranked equally with 22% searches each, with industrial.

Complied by Sandisiwe Mbhele