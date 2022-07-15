Gig Guide: Places to go and support for Mandela Day 2022

Citizen Reporter

The late former president Nelson Mandela’s contribution to a better society continues in his legacy on Mandela Day and if you are looking at making your 67 minutes count, these ideas could help you.

Nelson Mandela International Day is an annual day in honour of the icon, celebrated each year on 18 July as it coincidences with his birthday. The day was officially declared by the United Nations in November 2009, with the first UN Mandela Day held on 18 July 2010.

Each year, civilians come together to spend 67 minutes of their time on Mandela Day to better the community and give back to those in need. The 67 minutes mirror the 67 years of his life that Madiba devoted to the service of humanity – as a human rights lawyer, a prisoner of conscience, an international peacemaker and the first democratically elected president of a free South Africa.

How you can play your part on Mandela Day 2022

Machine_67 campaign

Creative solutions agency Machine is having their third annual Mandela Day 2022 campaign called Machine_67. They offer beautiful artworks in an online raffle for people to donate to a good cause.

The agency has utilised its staff who have created art pieces which will be put into an online raffle.

“Synchronicity” an illustration by Vuyani Masango. Picture: Supplied

Previously the agency raised over R10 000 for their chosen charity Blackboard Community, a non-profit organisation committed to transforming the creative industry from the ground up.

For more information and how you can donate, click here

Fun walk

The Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund will launch its Children’s Fun Walk as part of the fund’s 27th annual Children’s Celebration.

Taking place on Saturday, 16 July, the fund believes the fun walk be great for their beneficiaries, in particular children and youth, as well as their stakeholders and donors to enjoy the great outdoors.

The Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund was started by Mandela as a way to give a “voice and dignity” to African children by building a rights-based movement. One of their biggest achievements is the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital in Gauteng, which opened five years ago.

The fun walk is only open to those involved in the organisation, however, they have encouraged others to get involved such as helping raise funds and even becoming ambassadors for the fund.

For more information, click here

Lady Smith Black Mambazo

Legendary the isicathamiya music group Ladysmith Black Mambazo will be performing in honour of Madiba on July 17 at The Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein for the Celebrate Nelson Mandela concert.

Sibongiseni Shabalala, son of the late Joseph Shabalala, who founded the group in 1964, said Mandela was a big supporter of Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo. Picture: Supplied

He said Mandela used to listen to the award-winning group whilst imprisoned in Robben Island. In honour of the icon, the group released a song, Long Walk To Freedom after he was the first democratically elected president in South Africa, in 1994.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo says performing in honour of Mandela at Joburg Theatre, is special as they will also pay tribute to their founder.

At the concert, attendees will get a chance to interact with the artists. The Celebrate Nelson Mandela concert will later be broadcast on BET Africa.

Tickets are available on webtickets, from R250.

Help end hunger

SA Harvest, one of the country’s fastest food rescue and hunger relief organisations has partnered with the restaurant industry to help end hunger.

The Pantry an establishment from the Marble Group and tashas have jumped on board to sell limited-edition handmade bracelets at their locations across the country.

Last year, tashas were able to contribute towards SA Harvest by delivering 81 000 meals to more than 200 beneficiaries, across four regions through the sale of 2 700 bracelets.

If you are interested in purchasing the bracelets, you can – at tashas locations in three ways. First, you can purchase a bracelet for R50 – which buys 18 meals, the second option is to make a donation on your food bill of R8 – which buys five meals, or donate directly to SA Harvest via the QR Code payment portal on display at each store.

At The Pantry, you can also purchase a bracelet for R50, or buy a doughnut on Wednesdays and R1.15 will be allocated to SA Harvest, or donate directly to SA Harvest via the QR Code payment portal on display in-store.

Complied by Sandisiwe Mbhele