Weekend Gig Guide: Laugh, sweat and sing!

Sandisiwe Mbhele

These upcoming events in this weekend’s gig guide will keep you laughing and busy until early August, and you won’t have to break the bank either.

Weekend Gig Guide

Riaad Moosa has ‘New Material’

After his smash hit comedy standup and movie, Material, Dr Riaad Moosa is bringing back his famous character, Cassim Kaif.

New Material is the sequel to Material. It follows Kaif, a young Muslim man who hopes for a successful career as a stand-up comedian.

The film will also star comedy heavyweights – Schalk Bezuidenhout and Joey Yusuf Rasdien, actresses – Zakeeya Patel and Denise Newman, and media personality – Shashi Naidoo.

New Material will have a double feature of live stand-up comedy and a special ‘Comedian’s Cut’ on the big screening.

The special double feature will feature in the three main cities. Tickets are limited costing R200 per person including popcorn and drinks. Get your tickets at www.cinecentre.co.za.

Dates and times:

29 July at CineCentre Grandwest, Cape Town at 8pm

30 July at CineCentre Suncoast, Durban at 8pm

31 July at CineCentre Killarney, Johannesburg at 5pm

Durban International Fair

This week-long book fair should be added to any weekend gig guide. The Durban International Fair is themed “Unlocked and Unleashed”. It will pay particular focus on women’s literature, and authors who promote indigenous languages and academic publishing.

It’s expected over 100 writers from all over the country will be in attendance, a bookworm’s paradise.

Where: Sibaya Casino and Entertainment Kingdom

Dates: 1-7 August 2022

Cost: Free

For more information, click here.

Women’s Health

As Women’s Month nears in August, Hyde Park Corner is taking a different tone for August. Women’s Month is usually highlighted by high teas, conferences and talk shops about gender-based violence and entrepreneurship. But this year things will be different.

Alchemy, a fitness apparel company in the mall, will host Sunrise Fitness Mornings every Wednesday throughout the month of August.

Picture: Supplied

Hyde Park Corner is also running an initiative to help end period poverty by asking visitors to drop off a pack of sanitary towels to young girls in schools based in Alexander.

The boxes are located close to Clicks and Galleon Pharmacy.

Fitness sessions: Stretch and sculpt sessions

Dates: 3, 17 and 31 August

Location: Hyde Park Corner, Centre Court Times

Time: 7am – 8am

Tickets: R100 per person (includes a water bottle and sweat towel)

Bookings via Webtickets.

SAMA tickets go on sale

If you want to watch the biggest music event in the country, the annual South African Music Awards (Samas) live, tickets have officially gone on sale.

The award show celebrates and awards the country’s music and artists in many subgenres. Zakes Bantwini received the most nominations with seven, followed by Maphorisa with six nominations, Mobi Dixon and Msaki with four nominations each.

Date and place: Sun City on Sunday, 28 August 2022

Ticket cost: Gallery seats for R395 per person, VIP tickets at R795 per person and VIP after party, which cost R495 per person.

Tickets are available through www.ticketpro.co.za.

Jokers July

Joey Yusuf Rasdien is hosting his own comedy special featuring some of his favourite up-and-coming comedians.

It includes Mo Mothebe and Dillan Oliphant. There is an age restriction of 18 years old and over.

Where: Theatre of Marcellus, Kempton Park, Johannesburg

When: 30 July at 10pm

Tickets are available at Tickepros.co.za