License Disc Renewal Made Easy with Supa Quick and Disky

Supa Quick is a provider of vehicle services and products. While work on their vehicle is being made, Supa Quick customers have the option to renew their vehicle licenses while waiting for their vehicle at the same time.

“We are all pressed for time, and no one likes to stand in notoriously long, slow-moving queues in crowded venues at the licensing department or post office,” says Adeshni Sewbaran, franchise director at Supa Quick. “We wanted to find a way to make this process easier for our customers and Disky was the obvious choice.” Both Disky and Supa Quick are nationwide service providers, making them a good match.

Sewbaran adds that the service is another way for Supa Quick to differentiate itself in the fitment sector. “Our franchisees are incredibly supportive of the partnership as it offers benefits for them too. The pandemic has taught us all about the importance of partnerships for growth. In this instance, two different forces have joined together to offer a great service to customers, while giving our store owners the opportunity to boost customer loyalty, benefit from referrals, build their customer base and upsell to customers who visit our stores.”

Several more reasons Supa Quick made the decision to partner with Disky:

Disky is a product of ChatCentric, which complies with all the POPIA regulatory regulations.

ChatCentric specialise in the Chat Commerce space and do reputable work for a wide range of companies. Their local clients include the likes of Glassfit, HelloPeter, Zapper, and Capfin, while international clients include Old Mutual Ghana, Stampwallet, and Savona.

Disky is an automated WhatsApp channel where all the required information is collected to enable Disky to renew a licence disc on behalf of the customer. Only relevant information regarding the registered owner and the vehicle is requested.

To avoid the need for customers to download yet another app on their device, Disky uses WhatsApp because of its wide adoption and popularity in South Africa.

What are the steps to renew vehicle licenses with Supa Quick?

All types of vehicle licenses can be renewed, including those for motorcycles, cars, trailers and caravans. The platform also provides the means to do multiple license disc renewals per customer.

To renew a vehicle license, visit your closest Supa Quick store or visit the Supa Quick website then:

Scan the Disky QR code via WhatsApp or smartphone camera Click SEND in the WhatsApp chat Select ‘Quote’ Complete your details though the prompts Accept the quote Follow the user-friendly prompts to make the payment On successful payment, upload supporting documents of the registered owner (copy of ID and proof of address).

This procedure takes just a few minutes. Once all the correct information has been obtained, the processing of the license renewal takes approximately 10 working days.

Customers will receive a PDF copy of the license as proof of renewal before it becomes available for collection.

What are the fees and payment methods?

The service fee that is paid by all customers is R169 per license disc and all payments can be made on WhatsApp.

For license fees, once a customer has supplied all the relevant information requested by the automated WhatsApp channel (name, surname, ID number, email address, and an image of the license disc), a quote is generated according to the government gazetted license fees and based on the vehicle information that the customer has provided.

WhatsApp provides an invoice for the customer’s records.

Disky offers multiple payment methods on WhatsApp (credit or debit card, Ozow, or Zapper).

Note: License discs have to be collected at the closest selected Supa Quick branch.

Conclusion

“Many people delay renewing their vehicle license simply because it’s inconvenient or takes too long,” says Sewbaran. “We are encouraging customers to take advantage of this value-added offering and make sure they comply with the law. Anyone can apply for renewal on your behalf, and you can complete the process in-store or in the comfort of your own home.”

To find out more about where you can take advantage of this quick, safe, secure and convenient digital solution, visit www.supaquick.com. Follow Supa Quick on Facebook or Twitter.