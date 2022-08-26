Baby retailers have new competition with the launch of Mr Price Baby

Lerato Maimela

The baby retailer business has grown exponentially in South Africa, and not only have many new baby clothing stores emerged in the last two decades, but there has also been a growing demand for baby gadgets and electronics which may cost you a couple of thousands.

Adding new stores to the baby retailer marker is the Mr Price Group, who recently took to social media to announce the launch of their new Mr price Baby stores which promise to sort every mommy’s needs for their little babies.

“Our new Mr Price Baby store has every need sorted. Changing, personal care, clothing, bath, travel, drink, sleep, feed and play! Shop, explore and find your nearest store at mrprice.com now,” said the Mr Price Group in the caption of their post.

ALSO READ: Daily hacks: Teething hacks every mother should know

With all the other retail stores under the Mr Price Group becoming an instant hit from the time they were launched, Mr Price Baby poses a huge threat to other existing baby retails in the country.

Let’s look at some of the other baby retailers in South Africa

A popular baby retailer that has been in the market for quite some time is Dis-Chem’s Baby City which was launched in 1992.

In each store, parents and treated to a wide-range of baby clothes, accessories, traveling seats and prams, baby food and drinks, medication, toiletries, baby bedding and linen, toys and entertainment, as well as maternity clothes for expecting mommies.

Four years after the launch of Baby City, Babies R Us was introduced to the South African baby retailer market selling everything a parent might need in raising their baby.

A relatively new baby retail store which has also won the hearts of many South African parents is Baby Boom which was first introduced into the market in 2010.

Just like Baby City and Babies R Us, Baby Boom sells all of the essentials needed to raise a baby, such as clothes, personal care products, baby food and drink, crockery and cutlery, accessories, as well as prams and strollers.