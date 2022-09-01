When Fitness is integrated with fashion: HUAWEI’s functional wearables are now available in South African stores

Sponsored

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2, THE HUAWEI Band 7 and HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro

The two smartwatches and fitness band maintain the quality of high-end luxury watches in terms of design and materials, come with an incredibly long battery life and a host of advanced features to help users discover new ways to live a healthy and active lifestyle.

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2: The new fashionable smartwatch to impress you

HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 – Isle Blue

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 comes with a 1.74-inch AMOLED HD HUAWEI fullview display that is 18.6% larger than that of the previous iteration. The smartwatch screen-to-body ratio also stands tall at 72.2% meaning you get a satisfying viewing experience. When it comes to its fashionable look, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 comes with a variety of straps. There is a soft and comfortable rubber strap and an exquisite and elegant leather strap. All these straps come in a variety of colours and styles. That’s not all — the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 features a press-to-release “link” design, which allows you to quickly change your straps without the use of any tools.

Staying connected is inherent in your HUAWEI smartwatch. Thanks to the bluetooth call feature, speaker and microphone, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 enables you to stay in touch with colleagues and your loved ones. No matter where you are, your phone calls can be pushed to your watch instantly. You can answer and end calls through the smartwatch without taking out your smartphone. If users are not available to answer the phone, they can quickly reply in the form of a short message with one tap. The reply can be customised in the HUAWEI Health App, allowing users to always stay online and not miss anything important. Users can also reply quickly to messages via instant messaging apps from the watch itself. The HUAWEI WATCH Fit 2 is packed with battery power that can last up to 10 days,

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 also provides all-rounded health management such as SpO2 monitoring, heart rate, sleep, stress, and breathing monitoring to help you keep track of your physical changes. At the same time, with the HUAWEI Health App on the smartphone, it can synchronise health-monitoring data in real time, allowing you to keep an eye on your physical and mental health.

The HUAWEI Band 7: The Ultra-thin fullview smart band to power your endurance levels

HUAWEI Band 7 – Pink

The ultra-thin smart band with a long battery life comes with impressive health management and workout monitoring features. This stylish wearable is for both the young millennials and always on-the-move fitness enthusiasts. The HUAWEI Band 7 is only 9.99mm thick and weighs just 16 grams which makes the smart band a whole lot more comfortable to wear while doing your favourite activities.

The HUAWEI Band 7 provides a slew of health management features, like monitoring of SpO2, it also boasts HUAWEI TruSeen™ 4.0 a heart rate monitoring technology. Thanks to the HUAWEI TruSleepTM 2.0 technology, the band can assess sleep quality without disturbing the user’s sleep, and accurately identifies six types of typical sleep problems. Lastly, the HUAWEI TruRelaxTM technology will help you keep an eye on your stress levels, and the band will remind you to do breathing exercises to release stress when needed.

In order to meet your fitness goals, the HUAWEI Band 7 comes with an expansive range of fitness features to kick-start an active lifestyle. The smart band uses TruSport™ algorithms to measure the training index of runners, and the running ability index (RAI) can tell you a great deal about your endurance level and the efficiency of your running technique.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro: Tech meets elegance on your wrist: An everlasting masterpiece

HUAWEI Watch GT 3 Pro – Ceramic

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro is an elegant and everlasting masterpiece. It emulates the look and feel of classic luxury watches with its signature Moon Phase Collection, therefore, stuns with its premium ID design. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro comes in two variants: Titanium Edition and Ceramic Edition, which are both finessed with state-of-the-art craftsmanship.

In terms of health, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro series supports ECG (Electrocardiogram) data collection, which can accurately provide single-lead ECG measurements, real-time analysis, sinus rhythm and atrial fibrillation detection, and premature atrial and ventricular beat reminders for users and supports arterial stiffness detection, allowing you to actively prevent the risk of vascular diseases. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro series can also provide continuous, real-time, and accurate SpO2, sleep and stress monitoring features for comprehensive health management. The latest HUAWEI TruSeenTM 5.0+ increases the data processing capacity by four times, reducing the signal loss rate, and improving the accuracy of heart rate and SpO2 monitoring.

After looking at all three, it is evident that the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2, the HUAWEI Band 7 and HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro come with exceptional features. With a lasting battery life and advanced fitness and health management features, it’s clear that the HUAWEI wearables are in a league of their own.

All three fitness trackers are now available in South Africa. You can get the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 from R3 299, the HUAWEI Band 7 from R1 699 and the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro from only R10 999 from the HUAWEI Online Store or at selected retailers.