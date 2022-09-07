The future is sweet with Huletts

Sponsored

Huletts acts as facilitators and enablers. They establish fertile environments, innovative platforms, and diverse forms of assistance for South Africans to help themselves Grow a Sweet Future. Huletts listens carefully to communities, so their concerns and challenges are addressed.

Growing a Sweet Future for communities involves a wide range of initiatives, with education and training a major force for change and development. Projects range from the establishment and maintenance of Early Childhood Development Centres, all the way through to post- matric bursaries and internships for artisanal skills to be used inside and outside the sugar industry.

Growing a sweet future for the country extends beyond individual communities into both rural and urban environments. Huletts fosters the skills and training needed for successful agriculture and farmer development, mentoring young black farmers into good farming practices and food security. In urban settings, Huletts focuses on facilitating job linkages – matching skills to the country’s requirements.

To Grow a Sweet Future for the planet, it’s about the bigger picture. Huletts has aligned itself with the world’s 17 sustainability goals, and with every initiative, aligns itself to those goals. Sustainability is a thread which runs through all Huletts’ operations, with innovative community projects aimed at zero impact, clean rivers, plastic eradication, recycling, and more.

For Huletts, close partnerships with government and business, enables them to work consistently towards their goals of empowerment, upliftment and inclusivity. Growing a Sweet Future is Huletts’ promise to South Africa and South Africans.