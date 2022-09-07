A Spring Festival to usher in the new season

Citizen Reporter

Avianto Estate proudly presents its inaugural Spring Festival to usher in the change of season. Taking place on Saturday, 22 October 2022, the Avianto Estate Spring Festival will be a celebration of music, food, family, and wholesome fun in the heart of the Muldersdrift countryside.

“We are blessed that we live and work in such a beautiful part of Johannesburg,” says Lloyd Pienaar, Chief Marketing Officer of Avianto Estate.

“It’s been a turbulent couple of years, and now more than ever we need a reason to come together and celebrate. The Avianto Estate Spring Festival is just the occasion, allowing music-loving grown-ups and kids of all ages to come together and enjoy a day of fun, nature, and community at one of Jozi’s quintessential countryside retreats.”

Featuring an exciting line-up of entertainment and adventure experiences, the Avianto Estate Spring Festival combines the best in local music talent, gourmet delights and family activities for every age group. Tickets are now available through TicketPro and range from R225pp for general admission to R750pp for a truly lush VIP experience. VIP tickets include Champagne on arrival, access to a dedicated VIP area, canapés and snacks, waiter service, VIP toilets and parking, and an opportunity to meet the bands.

Avianto Estate proudly presents its inaugural Spring Festival to usher in the change of season. Picture: Supplied

The day kicks off with the Spring MTB and Trail Classic, a fun and non-technical MTB and Trail Running/Walking routes that will showcase the best the area has to offer.

Open to adults and children alike, the event is carefully marshalled every step of the way with medical crew and logistical back up provided.

From 10.30am until 7pm, visitors will enjoy a day of non-stop music from local favourites Prime Circle who will be performing alongside some of South Africa’s top headliners including Rubber Duc, Karlien van Jaarsveld, Jethro Tait, Neon Dreams, Simple Stories and DJ Vin Deysel. In addition, various radio DJ’s will be broadcasting directly from the event – providing the perfect soundtrack to the day.

No festival is complete without a tantalising array of refreshments to mirror the festivities. From Mexican tacos, and exotic sushi, to juicy burgers, and crisp vegetarian cuisine. Every taste and lifestyle has been catered to.

Avianto Estate proudly presents its inaugural Spring Festival to usher in the change of season. Picture: Supplied

Bringing extra sparkle to the day is an array of local and international wine and bubbly favourites, in addition to the classic Beer Tent showcasing a variety of skillfully created craft beer and firm favourite brews and ciders.

With the big kids taken care of, the Avianto Estate Spring Festival has planned even more exciting events for its littlest visitors. Create everlasting memories for your children at the safe and secure, fully enclosed Kids Area, with access control and a constant security presence.

With a host of fun activities including a jumping castle provided by Mi-Fitness Kids, to face painters, puppet shows, treasure hunts, go-karting and superhero’s meeting and greeting their fans. Children of all ages are promised an incredible time in the great outdoors. For additional peace of mind, trained child minders will be on hand to ensure a safe and fun time is had by all.

The Avianto Estate Spring Festival will also see the revival of the Petticoat Lane Crafters Market, an authentic market experience that showcases the best in artisanal food and unique fare from carefully selected traders.

“As this marks the debut of what will be an annual fixture on the Joburg social calendar, we will be hosting the festival on the fields of the Avianto Estate Private School,” explains Pienaar.

“Next year, the Spring Festival will find its permanent home at Syringa Park – a dedicated eventing area, within Avianto Estate, that can comfortably accommodate 10 000 people.”

Having just broken ground on this new venture, Syringa Park is poised to be the ultimate venue for events with a plug-and-play approach to, not only the sound stage, but also the catering and vendor outlets.

Sprawled over a generous 10-hectare site, Syringa Park will incorporate a myriad of facilities in a carefully considered manner. Retailers and vendors will be spread out within the main Pavilion, providing a free-flowing space for visitors. Lawns and seating spots will punctuate the location creating a casual and relaxing atmosphere that celebrates its surrounds.

Furthermore, Syringa Park will be host to the most epic kids play park in South Africa – at 6 500m2, the Mi-Fitness Kids Zone will feature the grandest jungle gym ever seen, as well as a 500m long go-kart track.

General and VIP Tickets for the Avianto Estate Summer Festival are now on sale and available exclusively through TicketPro.

Accommodation packages are available at Riverstone Lodge and Stone’s Throw Manor Please visit https://aviantoestate.co.za/springfestival or the Avianto Estate Spring Festival Facebook page for more information and contact details.

NOW WATCH: Justin Bieber suspends world tour, SA dates up in the air