Watch: 7 Mistakes to avoid when visiting a psychic

Many people seek guidance from spiritual healers, sangomas, and fortune-tellers and psychics, both on the radio, via WhatsApp and on Facebook.

I spoke with intuitive life coach Shannon Walbran to find out what people need to know, to get the most out of a session.

She advises, don’t make these seven common mistakes when visiting a psychic.

1. Don’t go in unprepared

When you’re at a crossroads, everything seems a mess.

Sort out your “everything” before you get there, so you can prioritise your questions and organise your answers.

Make a list of your top ten most pressing problems. She may be able to help you with some better than others, depending on her skills, so if you stop thinking it’s all about the love life and add in topics like career, health, parenting, spiritual development, finances and geography, you’re more likely to get better results.

2. Don’t look for fortune-telling or ask “Will I?” questions

Nothing in the future is written in stone, so the questions, “Will I get married?” or “Will I get a promotion?” are much less empowered than, “How can I show Marcus I’m really committed to this relationship?” and “What steps can I take to become a senior manager?”

Also, a “Will I?” question would just bring you a yes or no answer. A yes/no response is much less interesting than a set of instructions, procedures, and strategies which are actionable and can show you results. So generate a better answer with a better question!

If you need stronger and clearer questions, download Shannon’s free Book 100 Questions.

3. Don’t do the psychic’s job for her!

If you’re paying her to give you insights, hold back with your own analyses. You know what you think, so give her this hour and take notes.

If you want straight counseling, go to a counselor and talk your heart out, where venting can be helpful. A psychic session is different; it’s for you to learn and see a fresh perspective.

4. Don’t let her get away with vague generalities or clichés. Follow up. Get details and clarity

“You’re having a hard time” applies to nearly everyone who walks in the door. On the other hand, “You’re competing with your sister for your mom’s attention” is specific and can be a key to your emotional freedom.

The best kind of psychic reading updates your reality. It hones in on your strengths and weaknesses, helping you to make a great leap forward. Check to see that the psychic’s facts/stories, whether about the emotional or physical world, align basically with what you already know to be true about your life, and then listen for the best new configuration and how to move on: “So acknowledge your sister’s academic brilliance, encourage her, and be grateful that you have a vibrant social life instead.”

5. Let the info sink in. Don’t go running back for more

A week after you visit a psychic, it’s super tempting to dash back and ask for additional information. “If she knew that about me, she must know tons more!” Probably not. It’s most likely that she connected with your angels and guides who told you everything she could access at that point.

Beware of psychics who tell you they can “lift a curse” or “change your luck” with repeated, expensive visits. Instead, take action based on the messages that made sense to you. Apply for the job, call the friend, sign up for the music lessons. See how your life shifts.

6. Don’t despair if it doesn’t all make sense instantly. Keep looking for real-life signs

Most of Shannon’s sessions, when she asks people at the end, come out to be 70% confirmations of things they had considered, and 30% totally fresh and challenging material. That’s a good ratio.

When you get a surprising message in a session (I recently told a successful businesswoman to “sell all her stuff and live like a monk,” and she was *not* excited!), journal about the message. Write down what you thought the message meant, and how you want or don’t want to take it on (you retain free will, always).

Stay alert for clues in your environment such books that come to you, radio shows you “accidentally” hear and other ways that Life might be supporting and explaining the psychic’s message.

7. Don’t leave it to the “experts,” learn how to do it yourself

Designing your own life and making it happen with both magical vision boards, affirmations and practical education, networking measures is the absolute best.

The best way to predict the future is to create it.

Learning the language of spiritual guidance can be done on your own rather than paying someone else to be your translator. Prayer, morning pages, and angel cards are great ways to get answers — and then you follow the same steps of asking empowered questions, listening for facts, taking action, and looking for signs with your own messages, too. You can become your own psychic!

Of course we all get stuck sometimes, and it can be as energising as a lightning bolt to consult with a psychic. But lightning is rare, and it’s not the same as solar power, available on sunny days. If you find yourself addicted and going once a week, or you can’t decide which jacket to wear or what to have for breakfast without consulting, wean yourself off and learn the DIY way

