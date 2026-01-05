‘Best show of my life’: Mariah the Scientist crowns Pretoria her ultimate concert moment

Pretoria has officially entered pop culture history after Mariah the Scientist declared her sold-out show in the city the best performance of her career.

Draped in a custom Jean Paul Gaultier outfit and a South African flag on her head, while performing at the Sunset Arena in Tshwane, in Gauteng, American R&B star Mariah the Scientist has set social media on fire after delivering a powerful, emotional and viral concert in Pretoria at WAV Festival.

Moments after leaving the stage, the singer took to X to praise the crowd. She called the night the best show she has ever done. This instantly sent fans into celebration mode, pushing the story onto Google Discover timelines.

Thousands filled the venue as phone lights lit up the night. This created a glowing visual that quickly spread across Instagram, TikTok, and X.

Pretoria fans gave Mariah everything

From the first song, it was clear the Pretoria crowd came prepared. Fans sang every lyric, screamed her name and matched her energy song by song. Multiple viral clips show Mariah pausing mid-performance to smile, laugh and soak in the moment as the crowd carried the music.

Fans online described the show as emotional, electric and unforgettable, with many saying Pretoria delivered a level of love rarely seen on international tours.

‘Best show I’ve ever had‘ post breaks the internet

Mariah’s post praising Pretoria exploded within minutes. Screenshots of her words circulated rapidly as fans claimed the city had officially won the tour. Hashtags linked to Mariah the Scientist’s Pretoria concert trended nationally as South Africans celebrated the global star’s endorsement.

The moment quickly became one of the day’s most talked about entertainment stories.

From tour debate to total victory

While earlier tour stops in South Africa sparked online debate about ticket prices, Pretoria completely flipped the narrative. The conversation shifted from criticism to celebration, with fans agreeing the city delivered an unmatched atmosphere.

Many said the Pretoria show proved why South African audiences are among the most passionate in the world.

A viral concert moment South Africa will remember

As the crowd poured into the streets, fans continued singing, filming and reliving the night. Content from the show continued to circulate long after the final song. This cemented the concert as more than just a performance.