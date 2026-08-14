Book Club: Koketso Madibana’s story of matric survival

Koketso Madibana failed matric twice before passing on his third attempt. 'The Matric Survivor' is a powerful story of resilience and hope.

It’s almost that time of the year again and thousands of matric students will be burning the midnight oil and live through the anxiety of one of life’s greatest determinations. Passing your matric.

Author Koketso Madibana’s been there, three times, and penned an exceptionally inspirational book that speaks to determination, an unwavering commitment to shaping his own future and, in many ways, an emotional guide to any matriculant that’s about to be dunked into the process or, for that matter, a reflective moment for all of us who have been through the malaise of school’s final hurdle.

The Matric Survivor is Madibana’s story of failing matric twice, returning for a third year and refusing to allow disappointment to determine the rest of his life.

He started writing the book in 2014, after failing matric for the first time. At the time it had a different title, 730 Days of Matric, because he expected his second attempt would deliver the happy ending. It didn’t.

“I thought I was going to pass my matric in 2014, and then my plan was to write a book about the challenge,” he said. “Since I didn’t pass, the title didn’t make sense anymore. Now I had to do matric for the third time.”

‘I had to to matric for a third time’

Going back was anything but easy. While friends and former classmates were moving on with tertiary studies and getting on with their lives, Madibana was heading back to school to repeat the same curriculum for another year.

“You can imagine that I went there for three years, and it was not part-time; it was full three years, 365 days, sitting in one classroom, learning the same thing for the whole three years.

“I told my mum that if I fail for the third time, I’m totally going back for the fourth time to get my matric.”

Inspiring. Koketso Madibana’s book on surviving matric. Picture: Supplied

Madibana said there were times during his third go-round when hope disappeared, and the weight of failing twice became overwhelming.

“There were times I couldn’t sleep because of being depressed. I was so emotional, and I won’t lie that I also became suicidal at the time,” he said.

Church and singing in its choir provided an anchor, and, years later, those experiences became central to why he wanted The Matric Survivor published.

“I wanted to challenge teenage suicide, the matric suicide rate in South Africa, because many learners are committing suicide because of academic challenges, and I believe suicide is not the answer. I survived, so they can survive.”

The third attempt delivered. Madibana finally passed and did so with a bachelor’s exemption. It also delivered the opportunity he had been chasing.

“Before I didn’t have my matric, I couldn’t apply for learnerships, I couldn’t apply for jobs. I was just stuck,” he said.

He subsequently completed work-readiness courses and a large retailer’s management learnership programme before building a career that has seen him occupy management roles at a large grocery brand, a health and beauty chain and now, a premium food and clothing brand.

“Ever since I got my matric, life has been good to me, and I still want to further my studies,” he said.

Resilience in the face of challenge

Madibana’s narrative, from challenged matriculant to success, is depicted on the cover of The Matric Survivor. It’s a picture of the author sporting a crown.

“That crown is not just a design flourish,” he said. “Basically, that crown represents victory after humiliation.”

It is also why his story is aimed as much at learners who have failed or dropped out as those about to write matric for the first time.

“The biggest message youth can get from my book is the spirit of resilience and the spirit of not giving up on education. Matric does open doors, and matric did open doors for me.”

However, he added, perhaps the most important lesson in The Matric Survivor has nothing to do with the certificate.

“We must not be defined by a certificate, because life is worth more than that,” Madibana said. “But it has the power to determine what that life would look like.”