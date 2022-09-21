Feel the vibe: Comic Con Africa all set to go

Faizel Patel

It is all systems go for Comic Con Africa at the Nasrec Expo Centre in the south of Johannesburg.

After an absence of more than two years, excitement and anticipation has spread across the country ahead of the ultimate pop culture and gaming festival.

Organisers of the event took the media on a walkabout of the venue on Wednesday ahead of the official opening on Thursday.

Comic Con Africa’s Carol Weaving said the they want visitors to feel the vibe of the festival.

“So, what can you expect over next four days apart from a lot of fun? We’ve got three exhibition halls, 30,000 square metres of exhibitions and that includes hall activations. That excludes all the outdoor areas … which is also pretty cool.”

Events

Cosplay has always been one of the most exciting features at Comic Con Africa, and this year 60 eager contestants are ready to compete in the Cosplay Championships and wow visitors as they put their costumes on display on the main stage for the three expert judges – international cosplayers Taryn Cosplay and Leon Chiro, and Elizabeth Rage from the USA.

For those that love Funko Pop, local distributor GammaTek said not only will Funko Pops be sold for as low as R100, but 14 exclusive figures will be up for grabs at Comic Con.

Tickets and other info

The Con will take place at the Johannesburg Expo Centre (Nasrec) for four epic days of total geek immersion from 22 to 25 September 2022.

Tickets to Comic Con Africa start from R190 person for a single day to R570 per person for a four-day pass.

Visit the Comic Con Africa website for more info: Comic Con Africa.

