DJ Maphorisa’s R1.2 million Rolex: yellow-gold day-date 40 timepiece reminds us that we are ‘peasants’!

In a bold-style flex, DJ Maphorisa poses, showing off his gleaming yellow-gold Rolex and matching gold grill, pure luxury energy.

DJ Maphorisa recently dropped jaws online after sharing a posed snap of his arm adorned with a Rolex Day-Date 40. It is crafted in radiant 18-carat yellow gold, highlighting DJ Maphorisa’s R1.2 million glow-up: with a yellow-gold Rolex Day-Date 40 timepiece that reminds us that we are “peasants”!

He paired it with his signature gold “OVI” grill, which shines bright whenever he flashes his smile.

These images on the gram are for the new Tshepo Jeans fashion collaboration.

The combo isn’t just about showing off; it’s a powerful fashion moment that blends high-end horology with street-level swagger, reflecting DJ Maphorisa’s R1.2 million glow-up.

Adding to that four Van Cleef & Arpels clover bracelets dripping off his arm, ranging from R150 000 to R350 000. And Louis Vuitton Cyclone sunglasses from R14 948.45 are part.

The Rolex Day-Date 40 is a heavyweight in the world of elite watches. It features a 40 mm case made entirely of 18K yellow gold, a fluted bezel, and the iconic “President” bracelet, designed for prestige.

Inside, it houses Rolex’s in-house calibre 3255, a superlative chronometer movement. It has a 70-hour power reserve, meaning this timepiece ticks long and steady.

The dial shows both the day of the week (spelled out) and the date, thanks to the signature cyclops lens for easy reading. Phori’s particular timepiece has diamonds, which makes the price higher.

While Rolex no longer officially sells in South Africa through its own boutiques, the legacy and demand for the brand remains sky-high.

For many in South Africa, owning a Rolex is still a major status symbol, a way of projecting success, influence, and refined taste.

Even sourced via secondary markets and trusted resellers, a Rolex makes a loud fashion statement. It resonates deeply in SA’s luxury-watch culture.

As for the price: the very same Day-Date 40 yellow gold model is listed at R820 800 at Van Deijl, an authorised Rolex retailer.

That aligns with how much value such a piece retains. It reflects both its craftsmanship and its rarity on local soil. In international markets, the same model hovers around $52,000 new.

When it comes to credible sellers, Maphorisa-level flexes like this usually come from top-tier names in SA:

Van Deijl (Rolex Day-Date 40 in yellow gold)

Charles Greig, which offers diamond-set versions of the Day-Date 40 in yellow gold.

Shemer Jewellers, known for handling prestige Rolex models, even platinum ones.

Beyond the specs and the cash, what makes this moment so magnetic is how Maphorisa marries two gold symbols. His Rolex and grills deliver a statement.

It’s not just wealth broadcasting; it’s an integrated style identity.

In a single image, he asserts both his place in South Africa’s music scene. He also shows his connection to a global luxury legacy.

In a country where Rolexes are hard to come by through official channels, seeing one on the wrist of one of SA’s biggest DJs is a reminder: luxury still speaks loudly.