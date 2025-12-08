‘Do the same for a child you don’t know’: Black Coffee hosts dinner and raises funds for less fortunate kids

The Black Coffee Foundation dinner auctioned artworks, an 18-carat gold ring, and an exclusive Johnnie Walker Blue Label collector’s bottle.

Exclusive items were auctioned at the BlackCoffee Foundation dinner for thousands of rands.

The Black Coffee Foundation dinner, held inside the gleaming Daytona Motors dealership in Melrose, opened with one of the most moving messages of the night.

Grammy award-winning DJ Black Coffee, real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo, stepped forward. He reminded the room that he was once “a simple boy with big dreams who believed anything was possible”.

He spoke with quiet honesty about how his own dream had come true. He shared how that journey has made him deeply committed to helping children who stand where he once stood.

His reflection instantly grounded the evening, shifting the energy from glamour to purpose.

He then shared a deeply personal mission that has shaped much of the foundation’s recent work: supporting children with vision challenges.

Drawing from his own experience of living with impaired eyesight, he spoke about many children in rural areas who struggle. They face challenges because they cannot afford glasses or access proper care.

Many kids in rural areas need glasses or have eye conditions as I do,” he said. “I want to help improve their conditions, get them treatment and give them glasses if they need them. When they see better, they read better, study better, finish school and go on to build successful careers. But they cannot do it without help.”

His words hung in the air with quiet power, reminding guests that sometimes the greatest barriers in a child’s life can be removed with the smallest intervention.

Since last year, the foundation has already begun making meaningful strides in this area. The now annual auction is an opportunity for those more fortunate to give to the less fortunate.

Maps Maponyane. Picture Supplied

Through previous auctions, donations, and community partnerships, Black Coffee and his team have been able to assist numerous children and several rural schools. They provided eye tests, treatments and glasses.

Teachers have reported remarkable improvements in pupils’ academic performance and confidence. This proves the life-changing impact of something as simple as being able to see clearly.

The heart of the evening came early in the night with the charity auction, which set a spirited tone for the hours that followed.

Black Coffee. Picture: supplied

Guests eagerly raised their paddles to bid on a striking collection of rare items. The lineup included an 18-carat gold ring and a selection of exclusive artworks by acclaimed artist Nelson Makamo. It also featured a rare Johnnie Walker Blue Label limited edition bottle, one of only 368 ever crafted.

Auction items. Picture: supplied

The atmosphere was electric as each bid represented not luxury for its own sake but a direct contribution to a child’s future. Every sale pushed the foundation closer to expanding its reach and helping even more families in need.

The dinner itself carried a warm and gracious energy. Guests included Linda Mtoba, Maps Maponyane, Sarah Langa and ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, among others.

Though their public profiles added star power to the room, it was their sincerity and willingness to engage that truly stood out. Conversations were heartfelt and guests seemed united by a shared understanding. Their presence held purpose beyond attendance.

Performances by Langa Mavuso, Mo-T, Tirhani, JazzMeloz, and Boisanza added soul and texture. They turned the dealership floor into an intimate stage.