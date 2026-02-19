Disgraced ex‑prince Andrew arrested on 66th birthday

New revelations appear to show Andrew sent convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein potentially confidential documents.

In the latest development in the Epstein Files saga, Britain’s former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct while serving as a trade envoy from 2001 to 2011.

On Thursday morning, six unmarked police cars and around eight plain-clothed officers were seen arriving at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate, where Andrew now resides.

Andrew’s arrest comes on the same day the former prince turns 66.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested

Following the ex-royal’s dramatic arrest, Thames Valley Police confirmed in a statement that officers were searching two addresses (one in Berkshire and one in Norfolk) in relation to the arrest and that an investigation has been opened.

“As part of the investigation, we have today (19 February 2026) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk,” Thames Valley Police said in a statement, without naming the disgraced ex-royal.

‘Bluntly worded news earthquake’

According to BBC royal correspondent Sean Coughlan, the arrest should not be seen as any indication of guilt, and there are no charges yet. Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

“But that no-nonsense police statement still seems like a bluntly worded news earthquake.”

Pressure ‘growing and growing’

Dal Babu, former Metropolitan Police Chief Superintendent, told BBC that pressure has been “growing and growing” over the last few weeks.

The ex-senior police officer says that by arresting Andrew, police will be able “to access computer equipment, files, photographs [and] any other evidence”.

Former prince allegedly shared confidential documents with Epstein

New revelations in the released files of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein appear to show Andrew sent the convicted US sex offender potentially confidential documents during his time as a UK trade envoy.

In a November 2010 email seen by AFP, Andrew appeared to share with Epstein reports on Vietnam, Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Singapore following an official visit to Asia.

The ex-royal, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, also reportedly sent the American financier details of the trip, on which he was accompanied by Epstein’s business associates, along with investment opportunities months later.

New blow for ex-prince Andrew

The arrest was a new blow for the ousted royal, who was marking his 66th birthday on Thursday.

Andrew was last year stripped of all his titles, having been forced out of his former home by his brother King Charles III.