‘I’m a servant’: Uzalo star Jimmy Magubane announced as ATM councillor candidate

Magubane has been nominated as the ATM's councillor candidate for Ward 7 in Ntshongweni, Durban.

Uzalo actor Jimmy Magubane has been announced as the councillor candidate for the African Transformation Movement (ATM) Ward 7 in Ntshongweni, Durban, ahead of the local government elections on 4 November.

The 49-year-old actor announced his candidacy on Facebook, saying he is ready to serve his hometown.

Captioning the post, he wrote: “Umphakathi [wase] Ntshongweni, my hometown, wethembe mina & mina ngethembe uJehovah qha. I’m a SERVANT,” which loosely translates to: “The community of Ntshongweni, my hometown, trust me and I trust Jehovah only. I’m a servant.”

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Picture: Facebook/Jimmy Magubane Mthembu Mjimsen

Jimmy Magubane on serving his community

Magubane is popularly known for his roles in Uzalo, Blood Legacy and Smoke & Mirrors.

He told Daily Sun that the nomination came as both a surprise and an honour.

“I took it as evidence that I’m being trusted to change the lives of the community,” he said.

Magubane also told the publication that his celebrity status had nothing to do with his nomination.

“Acting is my career. It has nothing to do with community needs. The community doesn’t need an actor but someone they can trust to change their embarrassing living conditions.”

Magubane was previously a member of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party before joining the ATM.

He told Daily Sun that he ultimately chose the ATM because of its faith-based values.