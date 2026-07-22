Inside Hangwani Morgan Maumela’s luxury empire

Hangwani Morgan Maumela's luxury cars and large homes have drawn public interest.

Who is Hangwani Morgan Maumela?

Hangwani Morgan Maumela became well known through companies that secured contracts at Gauteng’s Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital.

He first gained national attention when whistleblower Babita Deokaran raised concerns about some of these companies. Deokaran was killed in 2021.

Authorities allege that Maumela and businesses linked to him benefited from irregular procurement processes involving the hospital.

A network of companies and family trusts

Investigators have focused on a complex network of companies and family trusts allegedly connected to Maumela’s business interests. Court papers suggest these entities were used to acquire high-value assets, including luxury vehicles and premium real estate. Meanwhile, investigators traced the movement of funds linked to hospital tenders.

The Special Investigating Unit has pursued preservation and forfeiture orders against several assets. It has also referred evidence of alleged criminal conduct to the National Prosecuting Authority for possible prosecution.

The luxury car collection

Picture: iStock

Perhaps the most talked about aspect of Maumela’s lifestyle is his remarkable collection of exotic vehicles.

Court documents and investigations have linked him to several high-end cars, including Lamborghinis, Aston Martins, Ferraris, Bentleys and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Among the vehicles specifically identified are Ferrari 812 Superfast models, Ferrari 488 GTB sports cars, Aston Martin DB11 and DBS models, Bentley Continental GTs and multiple Lamborghini supercars.

Industry estimates place the combined value of the collection at well over R60 million. This makes it one of the most valuable private vehicle collections to feature in a South African corruption investigation.

Mansions and valuable property

Picture: Supplied / SIU

Beyond the cars, Maumela’s alleged wealth has been highlighted through luxury residential properties. His Sandhurst mansion in Johannesburg became the centre of national attention during a high-profile SIU raid. Authorities have also targeted additional properties through preservation and forfeiture proceedings.

Recent court action saw the Asset Forfeiture Unit obtain a final order affecting assets valued at roughly R325 million. This includes luxury homes, high-end vehicles and other property allegedly linked to proceeds of unlawful activities. Maumela disputes the allegations, which have not yet resulted in criminal convictions.

The controversy continues

The latest developments have centred on the seizure of assets and disputes over ownership of several luxury vehicles.

While some cars were temporarily returned to a dealership pending legal proceedings, the SIU maintains that investigations into the alleged procurement network continue.

For now, Hangwani Morgan Maumela remains one of South Africa’s most closely watched businessmen. His extraordinary display of wealth has become a symbol of the questions surrounding public procurement.