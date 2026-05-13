Inside MySol’s R220 million Clifton mansion party: celebs, champagne and luxury cars everywhere

South African mining millionaire MySol transformed Clifton into a celebrity hotspot with his lavish multi-day celebration.

South African businessman Solomon “Solly” Madibela, better known as MySol, has once again sent social media into overdrive after he hosted one of the most extravagant housewarming celebrations the country has seen in years.

The CEO of MySol Holdings & Logistics threw a lavish multi-day party in May 2026 to celebrate his newly acquired R220 million mansion on Cape Town’s exclusive Nettleton Road in Clifton.

The luxury property sits on the famous “Billionaire’s Road”, home to some of South Africa’s wealthiest residents.

Videos and photos from the celebration quickly went viral online.

They showed an endless stream of celebrities, luxury vehicles, champagne towers and live performances. All of this took place inside the ultra-modern mansion overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

The star-studded entertainment lineup featured some of South Africa’s biggest names in music, including DJ Tira, Kwesta, Mlindo the Vocalist, Babalwa M, Blaq Diamond, Sjava, Fistaz Mixwell, and DJ PH.

One particular unforgettable moment came during the Sunday sunset party. At that time, a well-known local saxophonist led a live jam session by the infinity pool. Meanwhile, models in designer swimwear served champagne to guests in crystal glasses.

As the sun dipped below the Atlantic, fireworks lit up the Clifton sky. Headliner DJ Tira also surprised the crowd with an unannounced set. This kept celebrities and VIPs dancing late into the night.

The combination of live music, breathtaking views, and seamless luxury left guests in awe. As a result, it set a new bar for exclusive Cape Town events.

One of the biggest talking points of the weekend was MySol’s customised G-wagon Brabus by Race. This impressive vehicle greeted guests upon arrival at the mansion.

According to the dealership, the luxury SUV features the Brabus Widestar Carbo Series II package. The package is complete with a redesigned Widestar front fitted with LED lights. Additionally, it has carbon front fenders built for oversized Brabus Monoblock wheels, carbon door elements, and a striking Brabus rear diffuser.

The customised vehicle, reportedly worth close to R30 million, added another layer of spectacle to the already extravagant affair. Furthermore, social media users were quick to compare the celebration to celebrity mansion parties often associated with international billionaires and entertainment moguls.

Who is MySol?

Businessman Solly “MySol” Madibela speaks at the funeral service of actor Presley Chweneyagae at Akasia Community Hall on 7 June 2025, in Pretoria, South Africa. The renowned actor who was affectionately known as Cobrizi or Mokwepa died at the age of 40. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu.

MySol, originally from Brits in the North West, is the founder and CEO of MySol Holdings & Logistics. The company specialises in mining and logistics services.

Over the past few years, he has built a reputation for showcasing an ultra-luxurious lifestyle. His life is filled with exotic cars, designer fashion, and multimillion-rand properties.

Last year, he also made headlines after unveiling a Brabus-tuned Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6×6, reportedly valued at around R20 million.

The viral Clifton housewarming, organised by MonniM Events, has now firmly positioned him among South Africa’s most talked-about businessmen and luxury lifestyle figures.