Karyn White excited to ‘share stage with authentic artists’ during South Africa return in April

The American superstar who performed in South Africa last year told The Citizen that the timing of her return to the country aligns with a new phase in her career.

American R&B singer Karyn White says she is looking forward to performing in South Africa next month.

The I’d Rather Be Alone hitmaker is set to perform in a one-night-only show at Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens on 2 April 2026. South African singer-songwriter Ami Faku will join her.

Speaking to The Citizen, White said she is looking forward to performing alongside artists who remain true to themselves.

“As for me, the lineup, I’m excited to share the space with artists who bring their full authenticity to the stage.

“I love performing alongside artists who understand that music is more than entertainment. It is storytelling, it is healing, and it is community,” she said.

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Karyn White’s return to South Africa

White rose to prominence in the late 1980s and 1990s with a string of R&B hits, including Superwoman, Romantic, and The Way You Love Me.

She said the timing of her return to South Africa aligns with a new phase in her career.

“It felt like the right time because I am in a very powerful new chapter creatively. I’m releasing new music, stepping into new ownership, and expanding globally.

“And South Africa has always embraced every version of me, the young woman, the mother, the independent artist, and the grown woman,” she said.

White last performed in South Africa in October 2025. She said South African audiences stand out for their engagement during performances.

“What I am looking forward to the most is the exchange of beautiful energy. South African audiences do not just watch… they sing, they love, they feel, they give back. And that kind of exchange is rare and sacred,” she said.

She also praised the country’s musical talent.

“South Africa, to me, has some of the most soulful voices in the world. And the depth of musicality here is extraordinary. The harmonies, the rhythm, the emotional delivery is rich and layered,” she said.

Durban performance

White is also scheduled to headline a performance in Durban on 4 April as part of the Iconic Global Advocacy Concert Against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide.

She is also scheduled to perform at Nekkies on 6 April and at Sun City on 2 May.

“South Africa has never been a one-night relationship for me… If the love is there, if the demand is there, then absolutely I would consider expanding to other provinces,” she said.

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