Royal news updates: Her Majesty Queen Sirikit dies aged 93, year-long funeral begins

26 October 2025

The year-long funeral for Queen Sirikit began on Sunday, 26 October.

Queen Sirikit dies

Her Majesty Queen Sirikit. Picture: X/Twitter

Queen Mother of Thailand, Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, has died at the age of 93.

According to the Bureau of the Royal Household, she passed away at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok, where she had been receiving continuous medical care since September 2019.

The former queen reportedly contracted a bloodstream infection, medically known as sepsis, on 17 October 2025.

Despite medical intervention, her condition gradually worsened and she passed away on Friday, 24 October.

Year-long funeral begins

The year-long funeral for Queen Sirikit began on Sunday 26 October 2025.

According to JP, her remains were transported from Chulalongkorn Hospital to the Grand Palace in Bangkok, where she will lie in state for one year before cremation.

Royalists gathered to pay their respects during the procession, marking the start of national mourning.

Tributes pour in for Queen Sirikit

Thailand’s Prime Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, described her death as “a great loss for the country”.

The Miss Universe Organization also released a statement expressing condolences.

The global beauty pageant organisation described Queen Sirikit as “an enduring symbol of grace, compassion and devotion to the Thai people”.

“Throughout her reign as Queen Consort to His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, and later as Queen Mother, she dedicated her life to humanitarian service, the preservation of Thai arts and culture, and the promotion of social and rural development across the Kingdom,” the statement read.

The statement added: “Her Majesty’s life of compassion and leadership continues to inspire generations in Thailand and around the world. Her memory will remain a guiding light of dignity, kindness and unity.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse)

