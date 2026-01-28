South Africa celebrates what would be AKA’s 38th birthday as Megacy honours timeless icon

South Africa pauses to remember AKA as love, music and memories unite fans nationwide

South Africa is once again wrapped in emotion as fans, family members and the music industry celebrate what would have been Kiernan “AKA” Forbes’ 38th birthday.

Though the late rapper was tragically gunned down in Durban in 2023, his spirit remains deeply woven into the country’s cultural heartbeat. In addition, tributes are pouring in from every corner of Mzansi.

Born in Cape Town in 1988, AKA rose from Johannesburg’s underground hip-hop scene. He later became one of South Africa’s most influential artists.

His 2014 album Levels cemented his superstar status, delivering anthems such as Congratulate and The World Is Yours. With razor-sharp lyricism and unapologetic South African pride, AKA redefined local hip-hop and carried the nation’s flag onto global stages.

On his heavenly birthday, social media has been flooded with love under the hashtag #AKATurns38. Fans, affectionately known as the Megacy, shared throwback clips and playlists. They also posted personal stories of how his music helped them through difficult moments.

Even AKA’s official X account joined the remembrance with a powerful message: “Today, the nation pauses to honour a son of the soil who carried South Africa with him wherever he went… 38 in spirit. Infinite in legacy. Long live Supa Mega.”

One of the most touching moments came from his nine-year-old daughter, Kairo Forbes. She shared a heartfelt throwback video of herself baking a birthday cake with her father. The video captured a tender moment of him lighting candles as she nervously joked, “I don’t want to burn myself.”

The post was met with an outpouring of love. Fans called her the “Megacy’s princess” and reminded her that her father is watching over her.

Beyond social media, South African radio stations paid tribute throughout the day. Metro FM kicked off the celebrations in the morning. This was followed by Gagasi FM, Kaya FM, Heart FM, Singama, 5FM and YFM. YFM dedicated an entire day to AKA’s music.

His songs once again dominated the airwaves, reminding listeners of his versatility, confidence and influence.

Meanwhile, the case involving his alleged killers is ongoing.