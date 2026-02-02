Celebs And Viral

Trump threatens to sue Trevor Noah over Grammys Epstein joke, netizens respond

Picture of Thami Kwazi

By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

4 minute read

2 February 2026

02:55 pm

Donald Trump’s skin was tested after Noah’s sharp Epstein joke stunned Grammy viewers worldwide.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Host Trevor Noah speaks onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy/AFP Picture via KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Host Trevor Noah onstage during the awards. Picture: AFP

United States (US) President Donald Trump has once again turned a pop culture moment into a political firestorm. This time, he is threatening legal action against comedian and Grammy Awards host Trevor Noah.

The threat came after a biting joke at the 68th Grammy Awards sent social media into overdrive.

Trump aimed at Noah on Monday following the comedian’s monologue moment that referenced him and the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In addition, the monologue mentioned Trump’s much-mocked interest in acquiring Greenland.

After congratulating Billie Eilish on her song of the year win for Wildflower, Noah quipped: “Wow, that’s a Grammy that every artist wants, almost as much as Trump wants Greenland.” The joke drew laughter from the audience, but Noah didn’t stop there.

“Which makes sense,” Noah added, “… because, since Epstein’s gone, he needs a new island to hang out with Bill Clinton.”

The line immediately sparked gasps, applause, and online outrage. This was particularly true for Trump himself, who wasted no time firing back on his Truth Social platform.

Online outrage

Picture: X

In a furious late-night post, Trump declared that the “Grammy Awards are the WORST and virtually unwatchable.” He then zeroed in on Noah personally.

“I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close,” Trump wrote. “And until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, I have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media.”

He then escalated the attack, branding the South African-born comedian a “total loser” who needs to “get his facts straight”. He then threatened legal action.

“I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an MC,” Trump added. “Get ready, Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you!”

Former Daily Show host, Noah, who confirmed this year will be his final time hosting the Grammys after six stints as MC, has largely steered clear of heavy political commentary at the awards in previous years. This made the moment all the more explosive.

Netizens react

Trump’s reaction reignited long-running scrutiny over his past associations with Epstein.

As expected, X (formerly Twitter) erupted with reactions, memes, and hot takes within minutes of Trump’s posts.

One user wrote: “Trump threatening to sue a comedian for a joke at the Grammys is the most Trump thing ever.”

Another tweeted: “Trevor Noah really said one joke and had Trump rage-posting like it’s 2am on Truth Social.”

A third added: “Funny how Trump says the Grammys are unwatchable but somehow watched closely enough to get offended.”

Trump support

Supporters of Trump, however, rallied behind him, with one account posting: “Defamation is not comedy. Trevor Noah crossed a line and deserves to be sued.”

Others defended Noah’s long-standing satirical style. “Trevor Noah built his career on political satire. If Trump can’t handle a joke, maybe public life isn’t for him,” another user wrote.

Neither the Recording Academy nor Noah has officially responded to Trump’s legal threats.

