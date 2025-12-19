WATCH: DJ Warras memorial service underway

The DJ was shot dead in the Johannesburg CBD on 16 December

Friends, family and colleagues of the late media personality Warrick Stock, who was popularly known as DJ Warras, have gathered in Sandton, Johannesburg, for his memorial service.

The DJ was shot dead in the Johannesburg CBD on Tuesday afternoon.

DJ Warras has been remembered as a passionate individual who deeply cared about people and South Africa.

“Warras was a dear friend. He was a son, a brother, father, a colleague, and he was special to many of us in different ways. Today is not easy. We come together with heavy hearts, carrying grief, carrying shock, carrying love, carrying memories all at once,” said TV and radio presenter Luthando Shosha, aka LootLove, at the memorial.

In a statement released this week, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie said he was devastated and angered by the killing of DJ Warras.

“I’m angry. Why am I angry? Because he was totally against the hijacking of buildings.”

He added: “We hope this is the turnaround when it comes to taking back our buildings.”

