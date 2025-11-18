WATCH: Lamiez Holworthy dances the with dad Chicco Twala in heartwarming Xibelani moment

Lamiez Holworthy shared a joyful moment with her legendary father, Chicco Twala, celebrating heritage, family, and rhythm in a way only the family can.

Lamiez Holworthy has never been shy about embracing her roots, but her latest family moment with her father, iconic musician and producer Chicco Twala, has fans beaming.

The DJ, TV presenter, wife to rapper Khuli Chana, and mother of one stepped out in a vibrant traditional Xibelani skirt, showing off her Tsonga pride while dancing proudly beside her father, whose influence on South African music spans decades.

Her father, a cornerstone of South Africa’s sound, rose to fame in the 1980s with hits that shaped bubblegum, kwaito, and the crossover sound that defined township pop.

Chicco is known for producing classics, discovering talent, and crafting music that still electrifies crowds today.

His legacy remains woven into the country’s cultural fabric, and seeing him share the stage, even casually, with his daughter adds an emotional layer to their bond.

Chicco Twala and Lamiez. Picture: TikTok screenshot.

Lamiez, celebrated for her bold personality and unmatched DJ presence, grew up around music long before she dominated stages and became a household name.

She often credits her family for grounding her and shaping her love for artistry. Her career took off through her unmistakable mixing style, her flair for connecting with audiences, and her signature look, which blends modern edge with strong cultural influence.

This moment saw her beaming with pride in her colourful xibelani, the traditional skirt known for its movement, its celebration of womanhood, and its role in Tsonga dance.

Fans loved seeing her honour her heritage while standing beside the man whose work helped define an entire era in South African music.

Social media quickly lit up with praise.

Many adored seeing Lamiez dance freely in her xibelani, others expressed nostalgia seeing Chicco Twala smiling next to his daughter and celebrating her success.

For many, it felt like a full-circle moment, a reminder of how music, family, and culture intertwine beautifully.

Lamiez and her husband, rapper Khuli Chana have built a public image based on authenticity and celebration, from their wedding to raising their son with love and cultural pride.

Khuli Chana and Lamiez. Picture: Instagram

This latest moment adds to her legacy as a woman who wears her heritage boldly, lives loudly, and honours the people who helped pave her way.

Joyful, vibrant, and deeply rooted, Lamiez’s dance with her father wasn’t just a performance; it was a celebration of history, family, and rhythm that continues through generations.