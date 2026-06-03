Over R200k raised to replace stolen coffee machine for Hawks officer Sanders [VIDEO]

While arrests have dominated commission headlines, one witness received overwhelming public support this week.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has mostly made news for uncovering alleged corruption, security problems, and big arrests. But this week, a surprising and uplifting story also emerged from the hearings.

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks Warrant Officer Karl Sanders has found himself at the centre of a remarkable show of public support. This came after South Africans raised more than R212 043, as of going to press and steadily climbing, to replace a stolen coffee machine that had become symbolic of his personal struggles.

Sander testified before the commission about the controversial theft of 54kg of cocaine. The drugs were valued at approximately R200 million and stolen from a Hawks facility in Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal, in 2021.

During his testimony, Sanders detailed what he described as years of mistreatment and victimisation within the organisation. He alleged that he was sidelined by senior management because of his effectiveness in detecting narcotics shipments. Additionally, he exposed weaknesses in the system.

One of the most dramatic moments came when evidence emerged that polygraph tests previously used against him were deeply flawed and ultimately invalid. He and several colleagues had been informed that they had failed the tests relating to the missing cocaine shipment.

The commission heard that the reports used to tarnish their reputations could not be relied upon, effectively clearing their names. The revelation left him visibly emotional.

He also highlighted what he described as major vulnerabilities in how seized drugs were stored and managed. This raised concerns about how easily evidence could be compromised.

Yet another story from his testimony captured the hearts of South Africans.

Sanders revealed that his personal coffee machine had been stolen from the Hawks’ offices in KwaZulu-Natal.

Instead of focusing on finding the thief, investigators reportedly directed allegations at him regarding the disappearance of his own property.

For many watching the proceedings, the coffee machine represented far more than a household appliance.

After years of professional challenges and public scrutiny, it appeared to be one of the few small comforts he had during difficult times. The emotional reaction sparked action.

Just two days ago, Kyle van Reenen launched a BackaBuddy campaign to replace the stolen coffee machine. The campaign initially set a modest target of R5 000.

South Africans have responded extraordinarily.

At the time of publication, the campaign had raised R205 659 from 935 unique donors. Additionally, contributions continued to pour in.

Many donors left messages thanking him for his decades of service while praising his integrity and dedication to fighting crime.

Explaining the motivation behind the fundraiser, Van Reenen wrote that Sanders had spent four decades serving South Africans with commitment and selflessness.

“For 40 years, Warrant Officer Sanders has worn the badge and served the people of South Africa with dedication, integrity, and commitment,” he wrote.

“To some, it may just be a coffee machine. To Warrant Officer Sanders, it was a small comfort during long days of service. A moment of peace. A simple reward earned through four decades of sacrifice and dedication to his community.”

Van Reenen encouraged South Africans to show appreciation for a man who had spent a lifetime protecting others.

“Let’s show Warrant Officer Sanders that his service matters, that his sacrifices have not gone unnoticed, and that South Africans stand behind those who stand for us.”

What began as an effort to replace a stolen coffee machine has become one of the most heartwarming moments to emerge from the Madlanga commission.

In a week dominated by allegations, investigations and controversy, South Africans chose to focus on gratitude. They turned a simple act of kindness into a powerful statement of support for a veteran law enforcement officer.

Other South Africans tagged local retailers, asking them to donate a machine so that all the funds can go directly to Sanders.