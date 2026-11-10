Kalahari Arts & Heritage Festival returns for sixth edition: Here’s all you need to know

The three-day festival will feature Khoi and San performers from South Africa, Botswana and Namibia.

The Kalahari Arts & Heritage Festival is set to return to the Northern Cape from 3 to 5 December 2026 for its sixth edition.

The festival will take place at Erin Farm in Andriesvale, near Askham.

Inside Kalahari Arts & Heritage Festival

The three-day festival will feature Khoi and San performers from South Africa, Botswana and Namibia. The programme will also include DJ performances, traditional crafts, indigenous cuisine and outdoor activities.

Activities will include traditional music and dance, storytelling, masterclasses and industry workshops. Visitors will also be able to join guided walks led by traditional San trackers.

The evening programme will feature bonfire performances, DJ sets and stargazing sessions exploring astronomy and San cosmology, according to the organisers.

Other activities include sand-dune skateboarding and 4×4 excursions across the Kalahari dunes.

Creating opportunities for indigenous artists

Festival director Helena Steenkamp said the event aims to create opportunities for artists beyond the annual festival.

“What we have is cultural treasure, and this is both our currency and our pride. The festival gives us a platform to celebrate and showcase that treasure, but our ambition goes much further.

“We want to create opportunities for artists to access markets, develop their businesses and generate income beyond the festival itself,” said Steenkamp.

She said Khoi, San and other marginalised artists hold cultural knowledge that has not always received recognition in the formal creative economy.

“We believe this knowledge deserves recognition, protection and meaningful economic value. The festival is growing into a platform that can help change that,” she added.

The 2026 festival is supported by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, the National Lotteries Commission and the National Arts Council.

According to organisers, the support will allow the event to offer free entry.

Festival’s important details

Dates: 3-5 December 2026 (Thursday to Saturday)

Venue: Erin Farm, Andriesvale, near Askham, Northern Cape.

Entry: Free.

Getting there: The venue is accessible by tarred road and is approximately 1.5 hours from Upington. Signposts are available after passing Askham.

Accommodation: Camping will be available within the festival precinct. Nearby options include lodges in Molopo and Askham, as well as homestays in Andriesvale.

December falls during the hot season in the Kalahari. Visitors are encouraged to pack light clothing and mosquito repellent.

Organisers have advised visitors to follow the festival’s official channels for confirmed programme details and updates.