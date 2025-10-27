Moja Love boss offers a quarter of a million to nab killers of lifeless girls found in Mamelodi

'It cannot be that young women are murdered in the most brutal and senseless way,' said Moja Love boss Aubrey Tau.

The Aubrey Tau Foundation is offering a quarter of a million rand to anyone with information that can help the police catch the killers of two Mamelodi girls who were found lifeless over the weekend.

“As a foundation, in conjunction with Moja Love TV with various social justice programmes, [we] cannot stand idle and not do anything,” read the statement released on Sunday.

Aubrey Tau offers R250 000 reward for successful arrest of Mamelodi killers. pic.twitter.com/QtEvAIlDi9 — Moja Love Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) October 26, 2025

The lifeless bodies of the two girls were discovered on Sunday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said authorities were working to establish the motive for the killings.

“Upon arrival, police found the bodies of two female victims, aged 21 and 22, both with gunshot wounds to the head. A double murder investigation has been opened.”

The R250,000 reward

Moja Love boss Aubrey Tau, writing through his foundation, regretted the murder of the two girls.

“It cannot be that young women, despite what allegations may be on social media, are murdered in the most brutal and senseless way,” read the statement.

“It is in this regard that the foundation announces a R250 000 reward for any credible information from members of the public that will lead to the successful arrest and conviction of those behind this heinous crime.”

Aubrey Tau Foundation

In recent times, the Aubrey Tau Foundation has added its comments on some of the country’s topical issues.

In August, the foundation released a statement supporting the ANC’s call for its members not to sing the Kill the Boer song.

In July, Kenny Kunene’s controversial visit to the murder-accused Katiso “KT” Molefe’s house was condemned by Tau.

Earlier that month, the foundation threw its weight behind KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

“South Africa needs brave men like Mkhwanazi who, despite being criticised, love the country dearly and are prepared to die for the republic,” read a statement by the Aubrey Tau Foundation.

