Egoli star Lindie Strydom returns to TV with shocking ‘Suidooster’ twist fans didn’t expect

Now, nearly two decades later, Strydom is returning to the soapie world with renewed energy and a brand-new role.

South African soapie lovers are in for a nostalgic treat as beloved actress Lindie Strydom officially joins the cast of Suidooster full-time.

She brings a familiar face and a dramatic new storyline to the popular kykNET series.

For many viewers, Strydom’s name instantly sparks memories of the golden era of South African television. This era was when she played Karen Edwards on the iconic soap Egoli: Place of Gold.

Her character became one of the show’s most recognisable young faces after she joined the cast in 1997. She quickly won audiences over.

From March, she will appear permanently in Suidooster as Amanda van Wyk.

Amanda is a respected psychologist, author, and relationship expert navigating a major turning point in her life.

Although fans briefly met Amanda last year, her return to the fictional Cape Town suburb of Ruiterbosch signals a far bigger storyline ahead. According to producers, Amanda’s arrival will soon trigger a surprising twist.

This twist could shake up several relationships in the community.

Amanda’s backstory already carries plenty of emotional weight. After the collapse of her 32-year marriage to Mike van Wyk, played by Anrich Herbst, she decides to start over. She also plans to build a new life in Ruiterbosch.

The couple previously appeared together during a short visit to the neighbourhood. At that time, they seemed to represent the image of the perfect long-term relationship.

However, viewers later discovered their marriage had quietly unravelled following Mike’s affair.

Amanda now returns single and determined to embrace a fresh chapter. But as she settles into her new surroundings, her choices may not always follow the predictable path people expect.

Speaking about the character, Strydom says Amanda’s journey will resonate with many viewers. These are viewers who have had to rebuild their lives after major personal changes.

“I think many people will be able to identify with Amanda’s journey of starting over,” she explains. “She finds herself in a completely new season of her life on her own, and it’s up to her to decide how brave she’s going to be.”

Let bravery lead

According to Strydom, bravery may lead Amanda into unexpected territory.

“Viewers are going to see Amanda making decisions that she might not always have made in the past,” she says. “That can lead to interesting new dynamics in Ruiterbosch, and there’s also an unexpected romantic twist coming up.”

Joining the Suidooster family permanently has been an emotional experience for the actress. She says the set itself tells the story of the show’s long history.

“I look at the photographs that decorate the walls of our studio every day,” she says. “It feels like a nostalgic exhibition of magazine covers, awards, and behind-the-scenes pictures of the team. There’s this long corridor that feels like a hall of fame of everyone who has been part of Ruiterbosch’s stories. I still have to pinch myself to think that I now get to play here every day.”

She adds that the strong sense of community among the cast and crew quickly made her feel welcome.

“You run into people at Oos-Wes for coffee, at The Anchor after work, or even at the mall,” she laughs. “Amanda is no longer just a visitor, and I also feel more and more at home as part of this special Suidooster family.”

For longtime fans who remember Strydom from Egoli, her return to daily television also feels like a full-circle moment.

After years spent focusing on family life and exploring new chapters away from soapies, she now returns to the genre. She returns with a fresh perspective and life experience.

With Amanda van Wyk settling into Ruiterbosch, viewers can expect emotional drama, surprising romance, and plenty of intrigue in the episodes ahead.