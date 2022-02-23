‘We’re pregnant’ – Toya DeLazy and wife expecting their first child

Sandisiwe Mbhele

South African musician, Toya DeLazy is expecting her first child with her wife Alisson Chaig.

Once on top of the charts locally for her “Afrorave” techno sound, with hits such as Love is in the Air and Heart, the artist now based in London, England is starting a family.

Toya DeLazy (real name Latoya Nontokozo Buthelezi) shared the exciting news on Instagram, with a photo of herself, holding Alisson’s hands as Allisson bares a visible baby bump.

Toya wrote in her caption:

“And just like that… Guide us universe, as we walk into this next chapter of our lives. Thank you for choosing us to bring forth this beautiful life force – We know it’s an incredible gift and miracle. I love you my gorgeous @alissonchaig doing this with you is one of the most incredible experiences, I couldn’t have chosen a better soul to build umuzi kamama. Here’s to the part called motherhood. We’re pregnant, I’m gonna be a mommy #rainbowbaby.”

Toya DeLazy and Alisson got married in October 2021 and have been together for over 10 years.

On the music front, Toya’s recent album, AfroRave Vol 1 was described as a way to express herself in a genre she created.

“When I created Afrorave, I didn’t know if anyone would ever get it, a Zulu in London with her bass drum, kick-ups [and] clicks, but this was my first ever memory of joy [and] expression, which as I grew up, my language, culture and identity were stripped from me by societal structures and belief systems that policed my body, mind and spirit.

“This album came from great healing, understanding, acceptance and collaboration with self, [and] with the future. This album is a picture of my mental health, being at peace with my reality and not letting others govern what makes me happy. It takes a lot on all ends to accept people for who they are but when the end result is understanding and connection – it is worth it,” she explained.

Some people may be aware that Toya is the granddaughter of local politician Mangosuthu Buthelezi who has royal blood, making her a princess.



Buthelezi’s mother was Princess Magogo kaDinuzulu and his father was Chief Mathole.