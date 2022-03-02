DJ Zihle says she’s done having kids

Kaunda Selisho

One of the most annoying things most moms have to contend with is the question regarding “when you’re going to have another one” – and musician DJ Zinhle is not safe from that question.



Although she hasn’t recently been asked the question directly, she did respond to a tweet asking how many children are enough.

“[Two] kids are enough for me. You!?” asked @KB_Mtimande_, to which DJ Zinhle replied, “Wish I could have more but I’m 100 years old so, I guess two will do.”

Wish I could have more but I’m 100 years old so, I guess 2 will do. ???? https://t.co/kIfcPUGsnZ— #Siyabonga #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) February 26, 2022

“One more wouldn’t hurt,” responded @gezani_wilson.



DJ Zinhle quickly shut that down and stated that she was done giving birth to children.



It definitely would, I’m done yaz.— #Siyabonga #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) February 26, 2022

Her tweets come shortly after she let fans in on why she dropped her baby weight so quickly after giving birth to Asante.

Asante is DJ Zinhle’s daughter with her partner Bongani “Murdah Bongz” Mohosana. She was born late last year and is about six months old.

After she posted a series of pictures taken at an event she was booked to appear at, a fan asked how she got her waist “snatched” so quickly.





How did your waist become so snatched few months after giving birth?????????????— Liam⚜️???? (@Liam459046815) February 25, 2022

She shared how a comment from her older daughter Kairo motivated her to start exercising regularly and follow a strict diet.

Two months ago I went to pick Kairo up from school and she basically asked me if I was pregnant again because my stomach was still big. I immediately started working out and have been on a strict diet because, wow! ???? https://t.co/KE0wp0iexf— #Siyabonga #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) February 25, 2022



DJ Zinhle’s fans found her story humorous and most of the comments she received were about how children have no filter.



Others shared how their own children had said something similar to them.



There were also those who asked DJ Zinhle to share her diet plan because, by the looks of things, it worked wonders.