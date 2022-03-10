‘Getroud met Rugby’ couple expecting second child

Renate Engelbrecht

KykNET‘s Getroud met Rugby actors David Louw and Christel van den Bergh recently shared the big news of her being pregnant again, with fellow actors and good friends Je-ani Swiegelaar and Germandt Geldenhuys assisting them with the gender reveal.

The celebrity couple welcomed their firstborn – a son – into the world in March last year and the 11-month-old Daniel will be a brother richer quite soon.

Christel is already 24 weeks pregnant and told Huisgenoot that she feels “fantastic” and that she isn’t struggling with any morning sickness or tiredness.

The Getroud met rugby couple decided that they wanted a second child soon after Daniel was born.

They were initially told that it looks like their second-born might be a girl, but it was later confirmed that Christel is expecting another baby boy. Christel told Huisgenoot that deep down she had wished that it would be a little brother for Daniel, but that they were also excited about the prospect of having a baby girl.

They are very excited to be welcoming a second son into the world and say it is wonderful and that it truly is just a joy and a blessing.

By the looks of things, Christel and David are still very much in love and even more so with their son, Daniel, who is apparently a little heartbreaker like his dad.

David and Christel have not decided on a name for their second son yet, but as David had chosen Daniel’s name, it looks like Christel might have dibs on their second-born’s name.

In the meantime, they have been working hard on a production, Trou is nie perdekoop nie, which David had written, and they only recently returned from Namibia, where they toured and performed the stage production, selling nearly 1 800 tickets.

The Trou is nie perdekoop nie production is filled with laughs and anyone who wants to get married, or not, and those who are married or even divorced will be able to relate to the couple’s stage characters, Milan and Daniel.