Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp’s daughter designs her own birthday cake

Renate Engelbrecht

Television and radio presenter, mompreneur and actress, Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp took to Instagram yesterday with a picture of the most colourful and unique birthday cake you’ve ever seen.

The photo was joined by second one – that of a picture drawn by her eldest daughter, Esther.

The piece of art, which was clearly drawn with the utmost care and attention to detail, showcased the now 7-year-old’s ideal birthday cake, which she has clearly been dreaming about for a long time.

And, a dream cake it was!

With it being such a big dream, Esther’s parents, Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp and Ian Bredenkamp took initiative and had the cake made for her birthday. One could only imagine the utter surprise and excitement on her face as she caught the first glimpse of her dream cake!

“Esther designed her own cake and we had it made especially for her,” wrote Elana on her Instagram page yesterday. “I can’t be prouder of her.”

Elana’s Grade 1 daughter’s three-tiered cake was covered with colour.

The bottom tier was decorated with the letters: D-R-E-A-M – all in different colours.

The second tier, a rich purple one, was dotted with orange stars and white hearts and the top tier was encircled with all the colours of the rainbow with a smiling, baby blue cloud on top – adding to the overall dream-theme.

The birthday cake was topped off with the number seven and a couple of candles for celebration.

“You taught Mamma many things, baby,” Elana continued in her post, “and to dream is just one of them.”

In addition to her daughter’ birthday, Elana also celebrated the second birthday of her business, Baby Brunch, which is a platform that brings together and inspires parents and moms to be, building a strong community. It’s true what they say: It takes a village.