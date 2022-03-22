The world can’t get enough of Kylie Jenner’s cute video dedicated to her son

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Following the tradition she has created for her growing family, billionaire businesswoman Kylie Jenner has made and shared a compilation video dedicated to her newborn son.

Kylie and her partner American rapper, Jacques Berman Webster (popularly known as Travis Scott) welcomed a baby boy on 2 February.

This is the couple’s second child as they have a daughter named Stormi who is four years old.

Announcing the birth, Kylie posted a white and grey photo, holding the hand of her newborn, with the caption: “2/2/22 .”

Kylie and Travis initially revealed their son’s name as Wolf, however, they have since stopped calling him that. Kylie took to her Instagram stories on Monday to explain.

According to the star, they didn’t feel the name suited him anymore.

The beauty cosmetics mogul then shared a touching video dedicated to their son, which already has over 9.4 million views on YouTube a few hours after being published.

Kylie Jenner explains why her son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. Picture: Instagram

The video is a chronological account of how Kylie found out she was pregnant, the excitement from Travis and Stormi after they heard the news, some footage from her doctor’s visits, Kris Jenner’s emotional reaction to finding out she was expecting another grandchild and the family’s well-wishes for the baby prior to his birth.

When told the news, Kris said it was “one of the most happiest days of my life”.

The beautifully shot, intimate video was created by videographer Tyler Ross who frequently does Travis’s video content.

Furthermore, Kylie’s “To our son” video has never before seen footage of her growing baby bump during the time, describing her cravings which were mainly red meat. She also described the feeling of the her baby kicking in her stomach.

Watch Kylie and Travis Scott’s video for their son:

Stormi and her younger brother’s birthday are only a daypart and the older sister has no problem with it.

In the video, Stormi is seen frequently kissing her mother’s belly and expressing her excitement about her brother’s arrival. The nine-minute video also shows behind the scenes of Stormi’s birthday party which she shared with her cousin Chicago, Kim Kardashian and Kanye ‘Ye’ West’s daughter.

You may recall that Kanye caused quite a stir during the children’s party after alleging online he wasn’t invited.

Travis’s mom also said a few touching words for her son who she calls “Jack”, saying parenting has changed him in addition to praising Kylie as a parent saying, “what a wonderful mom” she was.

Kim, Khole Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, their children and Kendall Jenner shared their words of encouragement and how they were excited for the baby boy.

The audio of Kylie’s birth was included, as voices of Travis, his mother and Kris could be heard in the delivery room the moment he made his debut in the world.